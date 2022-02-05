Waverley Downs cracks $3800 top and $1323 average at annual sale

+6 Photos by Billy Jupp













MORE GALLERIES

SUPPORT from more than 30 registered bidders has helped Waverley Downs Merino stud to one of its best results at its 29th annual on-property ram sale on Saturday.

A large crowd lapped up the sunshine at the Ballinger family's Delungra property, Lecoin, to get their hands on the 59 Merino and Poll Merino rams up for bids.

At the sale's conclusion, 51 of the 59 rams were sold at an overall average of $1323.

Competition from bidders from across the region was fierce and auctioneer John Croake, AWN, Tamworth, had to wait until the 33rd ram in the catalogue (tag 113) to knock down the sale's top seller for $3800.

By the Merryville MI19 ram, which the stud purchased at Inverell in 2019, the 17-month old weighed 86.5 kilograms, had a micron fibre diametre of 18.7, a 15.7 per cent coefficient of variation, a comfort factor of 99.7pc, a greasy fleece weight of 97.6pc, a 2.9-micron standard deviation and was purchased by Andrew Sewell, Sandy Creek, Hillgrove.

"I look for rams that can offer a quick-maturing lamb that can grow a spinners-type of of wool," Mr Sewell told The Land.

"I've bought from here for a fair few years now and we've got a complete Waverley Downs drop now.

"We're joining quite a few ewes this year due to have quite a few more lambs, so this particular ram, and the others I bought today, will go out with the ewes in autumn."

Read Also:

The top seller was one of five rams to sell for more than $3000, with Mr Sewell buying two and Ford End Pastoral Company, Delungra, purchasing three.

Waverley Downs stud principal Sean Ballinger echoed Mr Sewell's sentiments, saying the top-seller "ticked a lot of boxes".

"I think he was a really well balanced sheep with a stylish wool on him and very consistent all around," Mr Ballinger said.

"All of those sheep that sold for more than $3000 were all quite similar in that they were really productive superfine-fine wool rams.

"I think productivity is what those guys who purchased those higher-end rams are looking for and these rams have really proven that."

The results of this year's sale was a marked improvement on the stud's 2021 sale, with the $3800 top eclipsing last year's peak of $2800, while the average and clearance rates remained similar, thanks in part to volume buyers such as Mr Sewell, two rams at an average of $3500 and Ford End Pastoral Company, three rams at an average of $3200.

Other volume buyers included the Easy family, Malino, Bundurra, which purchased two rams at an average of $1600, and Matthew Martel, Woodstock, Uralla, six rams at an average of $2433.

"Given the huge amount of rain these rams have had on their back over the past year, we are really pleased they have presented so well," Mr Ballinger said.

"It's pleasing to see so many new and return buyers at our sale this year, and I'm confident that these rams will perform well for them based on how well they have performed during such a wet year."

The sale was conducted by AWN and Schute Bell Badgery Lumby with John Croake, AWN, Tamworth, auctioneering.

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.