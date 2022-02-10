No rush to sell fat cattle

Prime cattle markets are in a slight holding pattern at the moment, with good prices and firm bids, in spite of a pandemic that halved processor workforce early in the New Year.

The third wave of COVID peaked in NSW abattoirs more than three weeks ago and the new variant allows people to go back to work after seven days, so the outlook is better as demand continues apace.

At Inverell CL Squires and Co agent Will Claridge said the impact of boning room worker shortages was abating.

"The market is opening up, its returning to its natural form," he said, indicating the lack of supply and stronger demand would continue to "give producers control".



"The market has lifted 30c/kg since the start of the year and those clients that held their cattle until now are selling into a dearer market.



"Abattoirs are struggling to find the bigger, fat cattle so when they come up for sale they tend to sell well," said Mr Claridge.



On the coast buyers of grown steers to fatten for bullocks are having to pay more when they can get them - competing with processors for the same article and resulting in a price rise at the saleyards - up 10-15c at Inverell, for instance.



Dungog bullock fattener James Landers said the pressure was on to find the right article and when he did he had no choice but to bid to the top money to secure new mouths.

"I remember during the cattle crash in 1974 we just kept going and bought replacements. You shut your eyes and don't look back!"

In today's boom market the same attitude applies.

Meanwhile, some producers of fat cattle are content to "close the gate and wait" as one northern buyer put it, saying western Queensland producers had told their agents to contact them again in six or eight weeks' time.

Forbes Livestock agent Sam Mackay predicted a coming shortage of fat, grass fed cattle - although there are plenty of those on grain - with the feedlots scooping up younger beasts.

"Fat cows were making 400c/kg before Christmas but they are back to 380c/kg which is still fantastic but the feeder prices are just so strong," he said.



"When a producer can get $2500 for a steer at 420kg then the economics of getting them fat and heavy are just not there."

So it makes sense that agencies are holding more store sales than prime auctions - that's where the money is and this factor further complicate fat market dynamics.

The onset of autumn will bring the numbers back up and that will please the processors. Teys have already pulled back their price for cows and bulls by 30c/kg - although everything else remains at the same good money and indeed it seems producers remain in control.

Further reading:

China ban forces diversity of markets

Pasture renovation for production on the Northern Tablelands

Toyota ute collection just keeps growing!

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.