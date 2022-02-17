Bedgerabong hits the ground running

Trainer Connie Greig from Dubbo had a field day at the Bedgerabong races last Saturday, winning the 2022 Clearview Bracelet, sponsored by Daniel Bell Transport, with Call Me Trinity, and then the 2022 Bedgerabong Picnic Cup, sponsored by Total Wear Solutions Aust, with Naoko.



The Stuart Brown Memorial trophy for the most successful jockey went to Leandro Ribeiro

The most outstanding ride of the day, as judged by the chief steward went to Will Stanley for his ride in this year's Bedgerabong Cup.

It was a sea of fun rather than a sea of water after floods last year on the Lachlan River marooned many local farmers for weeks. And people truned up in droves for the Saturday picnic race day.

Dubbo trainer, Brett Robb was the day's most successful trainer while one of his runners, Travstar was named the best presented horse on the day.

Fashions on the field saw Bedgerabong's local best dressed local lady - Emma Henderson; best headwear - Trish Wendland; best dressed lady (Open Division) - Michelle Meyers; local best dressed local gentleman - Dariun Evans; local best dressed local under 18 - Mia Bryant; best dressed gentleman (Open Division) Alister Carlisle.

Both feature races were won by horses trained by Connie Greig from Dubbo: 2022 Clearview Bracelet (sponsored by Daniel Bell Transport), 800m - Call Me Trinity, Ridden by Leandro Ribeiro, and the 2022 Bedgerabong Picnic Cup (sponsored by Total Wear Solutions Aust), 1400m - Naoko, Ridden by William Stanley.

