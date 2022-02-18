Red Hill ram reach $9000

In their first ever summer sale, the Endacott family of Red Hill Australian White stud, Wongarbon, reach a $9000 top and broke their own on-property ram average.



It was a full clearance of 69 flock rams which averaged $5500.

Red Hill stud principals Robert and Leanne Endacott said the sale was great and they were very excited with the results.

The sale had consistent bidders, which lead to the new on-farm record for the average ram price, Mrs Endacott said.



"This demonstrates confidence in the breed.



"There were plenty of people in the shed trying to buy rams... (and) the interest from AuctionsPlus was very strong.

Over half of the rams were purchased via AuctionsPlus, with buyers operating from western Queensland, and the North West and Central West regions of NSW.

The top-priced ram was Red Hill tag 210327, an April 2021-drop son of Tattykeel 180204 'Ruger', purchased for $9000 by Adam and Robert Barbar, Black Rose, Parkes.

The 103 kilogram sire prospect was selected as he is a "good, strong, long bodied ram", Mr Barbar said.

This ram will fit into their program which is focused on selling fat lambs to the Forbes market as he will add weight to his progeny.



The second-top price was $8500 for Red Hill tag 210326, another Tattykeel 180204 'Ruger' son, purchased by AF, LT, and SP Whale, Doogum Station, Gollan.

He was the heaviest in the draft weighing 106kg as an April 2021-drop ram.



Volume buyer Nathan Morris, representing Australian Livestock Company, Clermont, Qld, a sector of AAM Investment Group's Diversified Agriculture Fund, purchased 19 rams through AuctionsPlus.



"The reason why we went to the sale today is because we are chasing rams that are ready to go out and handle the harsh climate of Western Queensland," Mr Morris said.



"They are good hearty rams, with high quality."

All rams in the sale were either sired by Tattykeel rams or were from Tattykeel bloodlines.

Nutrien Ag Solutions stud stock manager John Settree, Dubbo said it was a very good sale and rams went into three different states.

"The quality of the sheep is what sets them apart," he said.

"The average (ram price) is a real heathy average which makes them realistic prices."

Generally, the Endacott family run a spring sale which in the past offered stud rams and ewes as well. It reached a top of $11,000 and average of $7100 for rams and a $5800 high and $3521 average for ewes last year.

The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, with auctioneers Brad Wilson.

