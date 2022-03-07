Wyvern Station hosts Peter Westblade scholarship weekend| Photos

The Peter Westblade Scholarship's annual Wyvern Training Weekend was held recently at Wyvern Station, Carrathool.



The 2022 event saw 35 young, passionate sheep and wool enthusiasts take the opportunity to develop their knowledge and skill sets around sheep enterprises and more importantly expand their networks within the industry.

Adele Smith (Interim Executive Officer, Peter Westblade Scholarship) said it was a fantastic weekend full of young, passionate sheep and wool people who all took something away.



"As a part of the PWS Committee there is a lot of hard work that goes into making this event possible," Mrs Smith said.



"This event simply couldn't happen without our generous sponsors, as well as the speakers who donate their time to encourage & train the youth in our great industry".

The annual Wyvern Training Weekend is a great opportunity for young people involved in the industry to develop their skills and their networks.



The weekend also provides the opportunity for the attendees to learn more about the Peter Westblade Scholarship, which provides an even greater opportunity to develop your practical skills associated with the sheep and wool industry.



The Peter Westblade Scholarship provides funds for the recipient to undertake relevant training and attend industry events, as well as greatly expand their networking opportunities within the sheep and wool Industry.

