Jackpot wins for Pine Creek and Summit

A big deep bodied Angus heifer and a bull whose pedigree is full of champions has taken out the jackpot at Canberra Royal.



It was a hard task for judge Sam Hunter, AgStock, Yass, to select just one male and female winner in the impressive 37 heifers and 20 bulls line up competing in the jackpot.

Amongst the 37 heifers in the competition, there were 10 different breeds represented that were all fighting for the jackpot pool of $1850.

Mr Hunter said the cattle in the jackpot line-up was of such high quality, which was unusual to find in a competition like this.

After narrowing down the heifers to a top six, Mr Hunters winner was a 10-month-old Angus heifer, PC Miss Pandora S325, from Pine Creek Angus, Woodstock.

Sired by HF Kodiak 5R, this is the best heifer Pine Creek has bred, according to principal, Greg Fuller.

Related reading: Royal Canberra Cattle Show: Jackpot winners roll Canberra

Mr Hunter described the heifer as "a big deep bodied heifer" that was quite square made but still retained a lot of femininity through her front end.

"She is a heifer I don't think you could pack any more meat or carcase in to," Mr Hunter said.

"I really like the angulation in her hip and the way she carries her hind third."

After competing in the eight months and not over 12 class tomorrow [Saturday], the next stop for the heifer will be Sydney Royal.

Jackpot champion bull Summit Patriot R53, led by Summit Livestock Principal Hayden Green, Uranquinty, with Canberra committee member Stuart Glover (left) and judge Sam Hunter, AgStock, Yass. Photo: Kate Loudon

The bull class's $1000 jackpot pool went to Summit Livestock's entry, Summit Patriot R53, an 18-month-old apricot Limousin bull.

Although this was the first show for Patriot, Summit Livestock principal Hayden Green said his pedigree was full of champions.

Patriot is sired by 2005 Sydney Royal supreme exhibit Donna Valley Poll Dictator and out of 2017 champion female at Sydney Royal and Miss World Summit Meadow Grass H39.

Mr Hunter described him as a really complete and smooth bull.

"He is a bull that is really long in the spine but isn't over the top in terms of his type," Mr Hunter said.



Mr Green said he plans to keep the bull and extract his semen for use in their embryo transfer program as well as adding him to their 'added attractions' semen catalogue.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

