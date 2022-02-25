Connie turns Condo races into her own show

The fashions and fun were flowing at the Condobolin Picnic races as a large crowd saw Dubbo trainer Connie Greig sweep all before her at the race meeting.



After taking out the big races at Begerabong picnics, Connie headed down the Lachlan to win five races, with hoop Leandro Ribeiro winning four races himself.

The Fashions In the Field winners were: Best dressed gent, Jay Howard from Condo; Best dressed lady, Clarie Owens from Condo; Best dressed couple Trish Wendland from Dubbo and Shayne Carroll from the Bourke Bridge Inn, North Bourke; The best millinery award went to Condo local Debbie Hamilton.

+100 Condobolin races by Simon Thompson.









































































































































































































MORE GALLERIES

The first race on the day was won by Acres Midnight, trained in Nyngan by Rodney Robb and ridden by Leandro Ribeiro.

Leandro went on to with another 4 races (Call Me Trinity, Race 2; Linden Tree, Race 3; Gossip, Race 4 and Merdeka, Race 6) with Dubbo trainer Connie Greig.

Also read:From floods to a big race day, Bedgerabong a pool of fun

The feature race the Inland Petroleum 2022 Condobolin Picnic Cup over 1400m was won by the Connie Greig trained Valadyium and ridden by Brent Evans. Get Up Alby also trained by Connie Greig and Ridden by Leandro Ribeiro ran a close second.

Most successful jockey was Leandro Ribeiro with 5 wins and 1 second from the 6 race card.

Most Successful trainer was Connie Greig with 5 wins and 1 second from 6 starters in five races.

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.

