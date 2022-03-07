Zone 6 Young Women selected for state competition

+30





























































Three young rural women are on their way to a life-changing experience as the winners of the Zone 6 NSW Young Woman finals.

The program selects an ambassador to promote Sydney Royal Show, agricultural shows, and to promote the contribution of women to rural communities.

Bourke Show's Lilly Hand, Cowra Show's Marta Sarova and Peak Hill's Molly Wright were selected from 19 zone finalists to compete at Sydney Royal Show for their chance to become The Land Sydney Royal Agshows NSW Young Woman 2022.

Molly is the livestock manager at "Bundy Downs", her family's sheep and cropping operation, Marta works as a real eastate agent (property manager) and bartender, and Lilly works as an early childhood educator with a mobile preschool, as well as a waitress.

Lilly travels across large areas of the state's far north visiting remote, often disadvantaged children to make sure they get an opportuity at early education.

"It's the most amazing job ever, I see so many beautiful children each week ... we are slowly but surely getting in as much early intervention as we can, not only with the rural remote children but the indigineous children in our community," she said.

"A lot of the children in our community do not have access to education as their parents cannot afford clothes, shoes, or to even send their children to school, so our job is to go out and bring school to them."

Marta, now working in real estate while she also completes her training, moved to Cowra a few years ago at the age of 17 to start a new life and has been adopted by the local community in a way she says would be unlikely in the South Coast city she left behind.

"I moved there when I was 17 years old on my own to start a new life. I was from Wollongong originally and moved down to Cowra ... I've had such a supportive community around me - I don't necessarily have the support network or family behind me," she said.

Molly also has her hands full running the family's livestock program in their mixed farming operation. She said market volatility was possibly the greatest challenge in farming at the moment.

"As much as you can get caught up in your own little world checking with the neighbours how much rain you've had for the week ... there is a lot of pressure from overseas in the international markets, like the Russian invasion in Ukraine (and how it) has affected our grain prices, our oil, fuel, fertiliser ... it's a very risky business, but very rewarding," she said.

The other representatives included Grace Ranger, Bedgerabong; Elise Dukes, Forbes; Brielle Thornton, Eugowra; Rebecca Bicket, Parkes; Haidee Yeomans, Condobolin; Lauren Moody, Narromine; Heather Walker, Grenfell; Anna Hunter, Yeoval; Niamh Hutchinson, Dubbo; Miranda Eyb, Orange; Emily Turnbull, Warren; Amelia Bryant, Wellington; Kate Banks, Gilgandra; Emma Pryse Jones, Blayney; Laura Van Uum, Bathurst; and, Edwina Knight, Coonamble.

The event was hosted by Condobolin Show Society, with Agshows NSW president Tim Capp, the 2020 The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl (now Young Women) second runner up Kate Webster, and The Land's Andrew Norris as judges.

