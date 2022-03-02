Strong passion for ag shows at Zone 3

+19







































The Sydney Royal AgShows Young Woman Competition Zone 3 finals at Cooma produced exceptional entries from the nine finalists demonstrating a keen interest in their rural communities and a passion for agricultural shows.

The two finalists going through to the Sydney Royal show after a tight day of judging are Crookwell's Savannah Boutsikakis and Bombala's Chloe Campbell, both showed outstanding agricultural knowledge and enthusiasm for the industry and a desire to help their local region with the skills they have acquired.

The MC for the night was the the Women and Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor, who was a former entrant herself.



Ms Taylor was impressed with the depth of talent this year's contestants and was pleased to see women with such determination and drive to do good for their communities.

Chloe Campbell works as a registered nurse and is currently studying medicine at Charles Sturt University. She is also a keen horse rider participating in dressage events at a state and national level and is serving as the vice president of the Bombala show society.

She is an active member of the Mila Rural Fire Service and a keen sportswoman.

Chloe's ambition is to complete her doctor of medicine degree and pursue a career in rural health, before returning to Bombala to put the knowledge she gains into practice in her local community.

When asked about the win Chloe said: "This weekend has been an amazing opportunity and I am humbled to do so well. The best part was being able to connect with the other girls on what we are passionate about and to hear about their goals and aspirations for the area."

"I am looking forward to working with the other entrants to better improve our regions using the skills we have gained throughout the competition," Chloe said.

Savannah Boutsikakis graduated with a bachelor of agriculture from UNE in 2021 and is currently studying wool classing.



Although she grew up working with cattle Savannah has now taken on a job in Moree working in the agronomy field. She hopes to take the lessons learned there and to be able to apply them back in the Crookwell region.

When asked what was the best part of the competition so far Savannah said: "The new experiences it provides and the chance to meet all of the other girls and to put yourself out there and give it your best shot, you never know what opportunities may come from being part of the competition, so just go for it."

Although there can be only two finalists going through to the Sydney Royal show, judges said the zone contained a number of very impressive young women whose achievements and ambitions showed dedication their local communities .

The zone contained a number of volunteers who were members of their local RFS as well as women stepping up to fill skills and workers shortages in shearing and other typically male dominated industries, showing these women aren't afraid to put themselves outside of their comfort zone to acquire new skills and try new things within the agriculture industry.

