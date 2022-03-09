Valley Creek prices soar with heifers reaching $31,000 and bulls to $24,000

Females reached $31,000 with full clearance, and bulls reached $24,000 in the VC Simmentals Online Autumn bull and female sale with buyers from NSW, Qld, Vic, Tas, and SA, active in the sale.

Sale averages soared with females at $13,857 and bulls at $11,827.

The female that had everyone's attention during the sale was 12-month-old, VC Covergirl S015.



Sired by Sunny Valley Canon 86E, and out of VC Covergirl N046, this heifer reached the top price of $31,000 and was purchased by an undisclosed buyer.



The top priced bull in the sale was VC Sprocket, a 636 kilogram, BGS/BM Captain Scream 63D son, out of Valley Creek Strike N041.

This black 12-month-old bull sold for $24,000 to new young breeder, Jack Dawson, Berry.

Mr Dawson was a volume buyer in the sale purchasing the second top priced female VC Lady Luck S009, a black, Mader Walk This Way 224B daughter, for $23,000, and VC Hedwig S021, a traditional, Bar 5 SA Harrach daughter, for $5000.

The third top priced female was 12-month-old VC Red Sage S002. Another Mader Walk This Way 224B daughter, she sold for $21,000 to H and L Livestock, Denver, Vic.



Related reading: Wormbete/VC Simmental bulls sold to $21,000, females to $10,000

Tasmanian buyer Summerhill Simmentals, Scottsdale, Tas, secured VC Glendive, a LCDR Witness 541C daughter for $5000.

Top priced bull: VC Sprocket, purchased for $24,000 by new young breeder, Jack Dawson, Berry. Photo: Clear Vision Imaging

Valley Creek principals Samantha and Stuart Moeck were absolutely wrapped with the sale results.



"Based off last years sale we had some ball park figures in our minds but we never thought they would make that" Mrs Moeck said.

"For those three top heifers, it is phenomenal

"All of the bulls sold during the sale except for two which sold straight afterwards" she said

VC Simmentals offered two semen packages of 10 straws in their newly imported sire RF Caliber 014G.

Selling for $400 per straw and the top price, one package was purchased by Woonalee Simmentals, Millicent, SA.



The second package was closely behind selling for $390 per straw to Logie Simmentals, Nowendoc.

Related reading:



One embryo package was offered in the sale.

This had four embryos sired by Cinderella Man and out of Lancaster Strike J141 which sold to Settler Simmentals, Bringelly, for $2000 per embryo.

"We want to focus more on yearling bulls so this will be our last year selling females at auction, they will all sell privately in the future" Mrs Moeck said.



Valley Creek will have 20 yearling bulls on offer in their spring sale, held on the third Friday of September.

Sale summary;

7 of 7 heifers sold to $31,000 and averaged $13,857



8 of 11 bulls sold to $24,000 and averaged $11,827



2 of 2 semen packages sold to $400 per straw and averaged $395



1 of 1 embryo package sold for $2000 per embryo



Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

