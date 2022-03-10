Regional health champion honoured with Premier's top award

A CHAMPION of tele-health services has been honoured with the NSW Premier's Woman of the Year Award.

Walcha's Anna Barwick was given the distinct honour at a ceremony on Wednesday after her efforts in connecting rural people with pharmacy services via her tele-health platform PharmOnline.

The current PHD student also took out the NSW Regional Woman of the Year award during Wednesday's ceremony, which was a part of the state government's NSW Woman's Week celebrations.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet praised Ms Barwick's tireless efforts in advocating for health care for people across the state.



"Ms Barwick's telehealth service has innovated how people access pharmacy services, ensuring vital care is at the fingertips of people right across the country, no matter where they live," Mr Perrottet said.

PharmOnline provides services for new parents, patients with disabilities and/or chronic diseases and people in geographically isolated areas who require assistance to manage safe medication use.



"I am so humbled to receive this award and feel so proud and grateful to be recognised in this forum among women of such high calibre and esteem," Ms Barwick said upon accepting the award.

"Today [Wednesday] I celebrate all the women who helped me to achieve this, and I applaud every woman in NSW for their sacrifice, hard work and endurance to succeed and make a meaningful difference to improving the lives of their loved ones and communities."

NSW Regional Health Minister and Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said Ms Barwick was a worthy winner of the prestigious award.

"This prestigious award celebrates nobility of character, commitment to change and the strength to succeed, all attributes held by Anna," Mrs Taylor said.

"Her innovation and resilience in such challenging times demonstrates her vision for change and desire to achieve something greater for regional communities. This accolade is well deserved."

Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson also praised Ms Barwick's efforts, saying the recognition was well deserved.

"The Walcha community already knows how amazing Anna is, and I know the community is thrilled that her great work has been recognised with this award," Mr Anderson said.

"Anna is a true community champion, ensuring women from our region and rest of rural and regional Australia have the support they need when it comes to accessing pharmacy services.

"I'm a strong believer that living in rural and regional NSW should not stop us from being able to access the health services we need, and for many years I have been in awe of the work Anna has done through PharmOnline."

2022 NSW Women of the Year Award winners:

Cancer Institute NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year Award - Yvonne Weldon

Aware Super NSW Community Hero of the Year Award - Stacy Jane

NSW Minerals Council Regional Woman of the Year Award - Anna Barwick

NSW Woman of Excellence Award - Professor Julie Redfern

NSW Young Woman of the Year Award - Angelique Wan

NSW Premier's Award for Woman of the Year - Anna Barwick

The One to Watch Award supported by the Advocate for Children and Young People - Lennox Wade

