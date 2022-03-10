Ribbon cut on Dubbo's new state-of-the-art cancer centre

REGIONAL communities are set to benefit from the new Western Cancer Centre which was officially opened last week.

The $35 million facility welcomed its first patients last September before its doors were officially opened last Friday, marking a major step towards bringing state-of-the-art medical care to the bush.

Jointly funded with $25 million of federal government funds and $10 million from the state government, construction of the new centre wrapped up last year.

Parkes MP Mark Coulton said this was a major step forward for regional NSW and the Central West in particular.

"The Western Cancer Centre is something I've passionately fought for since 2016 and I'm thrilled to see this critical project already benefitting the community in life-changing ways," Mr Coulton said.

"It will not only benefit families throughout the western region but will be utilised by people right across my electorate and regional NSW."



NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the new facility included 16 chemotherapy spaces doubling the previous capacity, as well as "new consultation rooms and a wellness space that provides best-practice support and wellbeing services to patients and their families."



"This is a once-in-a-generation health infrastructure project for Western NSW, delivering the latest treatment and diagnostic services for the region," Ms Taylor said.

"The NSW Government is committed to improving health outcomes across rural and regional NSW, and this major infrastructure project ensures the people of Western NSW are not being left behind when it comes to the healthcare they need and deserve."

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said locals now have improved access to the health services they need and deserve.

"We are committed to providing regional Australians with the same services and opportunities that are readily available in capital cities and the Western Centre Centre shows that we are getting the job done," Mr Joyce said.

"This facility provides services that haven't been accessible in the region before, including medical oncology, radiation therapy and PET/CT diagnostic scans.

"These enhanced care services will reduce costs and stress for patients, ensuring they can receive the care they need closer to home."

Dubbo MP and NSW Minister for Western NSW Dugald Saunders said construction of the site supported 500 new jobs as well as 70 new ongoing-jobs.

"Fighting cancer is hard enough without having to be torn away from your support network, not to mention the financial strain of travel, accommodation and time off work," Mr Saunders said.

"This centre is already making a monumental difference for patients and their families, who can now undergo life-saving treatment much closer to home.

"I commend all the community members who lobbied hard for this investment. I'm so proud we've been able to bring your vision to life."

