Man suffers head and leg injuries during farming accident

A 40-YEAR-OLD man is in a stable condition in hospital after a farming accident in the state's North West.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter service was called to a property north east of Collarenabri on Thursday morning after reports the man had been involved in a tractor accident.

It's believed the man sustained head and leg injuries from the tractor accident.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being driven to Moree Airport by road to meet Westpac Helicopter Crews.

From there, he was flown to the Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

The incident comes after the chopper was needed to transport a 66-year-old woman from Coffs Harbour to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle on Wednesday night.

The 66-year-old was suffering from a serious medical condition and was treated at the hospital before being stabilised for the urgent medical transfer.



