Much-loved stock carrier gets chopped for the chopper

IT'S not uncommon to see a variety of things go up for bids at the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange from cattle to sheep and everything inbetween.

However, bidders attending Friday's Tamworth store cattle sale were treated to an unusual event as the right to shave off the hair and beard one of the district's most beloved livestock carriers went under the hammer.

The auction was all in the name of charity as well known figure Graeme Burgess said goodbye to his trusty Ned Kelly-style look in favour of raising much needed funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

More than $500 was raised for the organisation after long-time friend and Tamworth stock agent Philip Hetherington, Garvin and Cousens, secured the winning bid.

"I couldn't tell you the last time I had my beard shaved off, it wouldn't have been for many years," Mr Burgess said.

"But it is for a good cause, the chopper is a lifesaver for people in the bush and the whole organisation does a sensational job.

"I'm just glad I could do my little bit to help out."

The highly-anticipated haircut began the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association's 10th annual Tag a Calf feature weaner sale dedicated to raising funds for the service.

A portion of the proceeds from the more than 4000 head of cattle yarded went to the service, including the first steer sold on the day, which attracted donations of more than $6500.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service North West-New England regional partnerships officer Daniel Gillett said the sale was one of the service's most highly-anticipated on the calendar.

"It's hard to say exactly how much was raised but what I do know is ever dollar that comes in will make an enormous difference," Mr Gillett said.

"We've had such great support over the past 10 years from the TLSAA and from all of the vendors, so it is a brilliant day."

Mr Gillett praised the efforts of Mr Burgess, also affectionately known as Burgo, for helping to raise much needed funds.



"Burgo is a bit of a quirky character at the best of times but it really is great to see how creative people can get when it comes to raising funds," he said.

"It is not just sausage sizzles and raffles there's a lot more going on and for Burgo to take his beard and his hair off was pretty special."

