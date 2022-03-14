Steers soar to $2460 at special Tamworth store cattle sale

Tamworth store cattle sale highlighted by steers reaching $2460

Beef
Tamworth stock agent Phil Hetherington, Garvin and Cousens, with a pen of 12 Hereford steers offered by Moka Rural, Tamworth, which sold for $2220/hd. Photo: Billy Jupp

Tamworth stock agent Phil Hetherington, Garvin and Cousens, with a pen of 12 Hereford steers offered by Moka Rural, Tamworth, which sold for $2220/hd. Photo: Billy Jupp

Aa

Friday's sale marked the 10th annual Tag a Weaner fundraiser for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Aa

AN influx of cattle from flood affected regions helped bolster the yarding at last Friday's Tamworth store cattle sale to about 3600 head and helped push steers to a top of $2460 a head.

Steers made up the majority of the market at the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange (TRLX) with most yearling steers selling for about $2000/hd.

A draft of Angus steers offered by Nick Simpson, Tamworth topped the section at $2460, up from $2450 at the last sale, while weaner steers reached a high of $2390, up from $2360, for Angus steers sold by the Etheridge family, Manilla.

A highlight of the category was a draft of 500 British and Euro-cross mixed-sex weaners offered by the Butterworth family, Taree, which topped at $1980 for the steers and $1840 for the heifers to average $1616 overall.

Tamworth stock agent Scott Newbury, Davidson Cameron and Company, said a lot of the steers sold from $1850 to $2050.

"Overall, there was 160 pens of steers and the quality was a bit more mixed than we've seen in recent weeks, but still quite strong overall," Mr Newbury said.

"It was the first time in quite a while we have seen some lighter-weight cattle, which had been consigned from away due to the wet weather.

"There was plenty of viable cattle in that range which sold from $1550 to $1800."

Read Also:

The heifer category proved to be a slightly different story as the top price of $2340 for a draft of Angus-cross heifers was down from the last sale top of $2480.

However, Manilla stock agent Patrick Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies, said "the section progressively got a bit better as the quality improved."

"There was a lot of lightweight heifers in the mix and they sold extremely well from $1500 to $1700 and I think that was due to people looking for that margin factor as well as a simple dollars-per-head program," Mr Purtle said.

"The little cattle sold from about $1400-$1600 but mind you it is hard to avail yourself of those cattle wherever you go.

"The top end of the section was up to about $2200 while some very good Angus sold to $2350, which was indicative of their quality."

Mr Purtle said the cow with calf market was strong once again, reaching a high of $4200 a unit, which was down from the last sale's high of $4575.

"In the cows with calves, it was not a particularly flash yarding but there was quite a few of them," he said.

"Quite a lot of them were aged cows with bigger calves that you could buy from $3200-$3700, which looked reasonably good buying at this point given what the weaners are making.

"The best of the black heifers with calves made just a tick over $4000, which was a bit easier than it has been in recent weeks as well, but again that is indicative of quality."

A small offering of pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows rounded out Friday's sale, reaching a high of $3410 a unit for a draft of Angus PTIC cows offered by Temerity Pastoral, Coolah.

The top price was well up on the previous sale's high of $3000 and most pens on offer sold for about $3000.

Friday's sale marked the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association's 10th annual Tag a Calf feature weaner and store sale, which helped raise more than $10,000 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Terms & Conditions - Newspaper
  6. Copyright © 2015. Australian Community Media.