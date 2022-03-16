ABS 2022 Beef Conference attracts producers from across Australia

+13 Photos by Simone Smith, Free Range Ag



























CATTLE producers from across Australia descended on Tamworth for ABS' 2022 Beef Conference this week.

The three-day conference began on Monday and included a day of presentations from a variety of industry leaders at the Wests League Club.

Speakers included Future Feeds' Dr Breanna Roque, who spoke about the benefits of using seaweed as livestock fodder and Meat and Livestock Australia's program manager of livestock genetics Hamish Chandler who spoke about the potential of multi-breed estimated breeding values among others.

The conference was followed by a gala dinner, a highlight of which was the presentation of life membership to Angus Australia to Frederick William (Bill) Cornell for his 40 years of service to the breed.

Day two of the conference featured two on-farm visits first to Booroomooka Angus in Bingara followed by a session at Bowen Pastoral-Peakes Angus and Bowen Poll Herefords in Barraba.

The highly-anticipated conference, which attracted producers from as far away as Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, wrapped up on Wednesday with a field trip to Bulliac Angus in Kentucky and Ben Nevis Angus in Walcha.

