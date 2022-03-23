Grand Houston steer sells for record-breaking $US1 million

An American steer has made history selling for $US1 million ($AUD1.34m) at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR) on Saturday.

The grand champion junior market steer known as 'Vanilla Ice' was exhibited by Aven Horn, 16, of Abilene, Texas, was purchased by Barbara and Don D. Jordan, and family, including Lisa and Chris Cunningham, Leslie and Gary Hazlewood, Laura and Steve McNear for a record-breaking $US1m.

This surpassed the event's previous record of $US625,000 set in 2019.

Mr Jordan is a Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo past president and chairman of the board and current executive committee member, and made the historic bid ahead of his upcoming 90th birthday, which aligns with the 90 years of the HLSR also being celebrated this year.



"The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and I were born in the same year, so we've spent a lot of birthdays together," Mr Jordan said, who will celebrate his 90th birthday this year.

Mr Jordan has a longstanding and special history with the HLSR. In 1986, he was elected to the executive committee and in 1987, he purchased the grand champion steer for US$75,000.

From 1994 to 1996, he served as president, followed by chairman of the board and in 1948, he caught a calf in the calf scramble - another highlight of the HLSR.

The reserve champion junior market steer, exhibited by Tristan Himes of Sterling City, Texas, which sold for US$675,000. Photo: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo



Also making incredible money was the reserve champion junior market steer, exhibited by Tristan Himes of Sterling City, Texas, which sold for $US675,000.



This also surpassed the event's previous reserve champion record of $US367,000 set in 2019.



He was purchased by Robert, Will and Catherine Clay, Andrea and Scott Fish, Julie and Alan Kent of J Alan Kent Development, and Sheri and Rob Walker.



Despite the hefty price tags, Miss Horn will only receive $US85,000 and Mr Himes $US45,000, with the remaining money going into the HLSR Educational Fund, which provides scholarships and grants to prospective university students.

Based upon placing, the HLSR establishes a guaranteed minimum payment for each exhibitor who qualifies for a junior market auction.



The HLSR also sets a capped amount above the guaranteed minimum for each auction lot. When bidding exceeds the cap amount, the additional funds go into the HLSR Educational Fund to be used for scholarship and grant recipients.



Since its beginning in 1932, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has committed more than $US550 million to the youth of Texas and education.



