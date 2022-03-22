Strong Guyra fleece showing bodes well for Sydney Royal

IF last month's Guyra show was anything to go by, those in the wool industry should be excited for next month's Sydney Royal Easter Show.

The show in the state's Northern Tablelands attracted 336 fleeces in its annual competition, cementing itself as a premier location for fleece exhibits in the region.

Elders Walcha branch manger, Tom Henry, who judged the competition said the overwhelming entries were proof of producers' eagerness to get involved in the community post-COVID.

"To be honest, the entries weren't much more than usual, but it was certainly really pleasing to see so many exhibits and I think the Guyra Show Society deserve a lot of congratulations," Mr Henry said.

"I think it really goes to show how starved of events people in the country have been because of COVID, so it was really pleasing to see a lot of people support this show.



"If the quality of the turnout at the Guyra show is anything to go by, I think we should be in for a cracking fleece competition at the Sydney Royal, that's for sure."

Read Also:

Despite not judging at this year's Sydney Royal, Mr Henry said he was confident it would be "a great event".

"One of the things that makes the Guyra show so great is that is run by, and participated in, by people who live and breathe their community," he said.

"To me, that is what the Royal is all about and I think we will certainly see that this year as people are more eager than ever to get together."

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.