Junior judging opens career options

Archie Dowling, St Stanislaus College, Bathurst, winner of the 2022 Junior Judging conducted during the 2022 Southern Tablelands Flock Ewe Championship, congratulated by George Lehmann, representing sponsor Australian Wool Innovation.

An initiative to involve agricultural students in the practical aspects of breeding and classing Merino sheep was further developed during the 2022 ANZ and NSW SMBA Southern Tablelands Flock Ewe Championship.

The program aims to encourage the interest of agricultural students and give them the opportunity to enjoy hands-on experience with Merino sheep.

The students participate in a practical workshop on the various components of sheep judging, careers talk from agricultural professionals and a judging competition.



The program is sponsored by the NSW Stud Merino Breeders Association and Australian Wool Innovation.

Developed from an idea of Michael Lowe and Chris Croker, to show the students the possibilities of an interesting career on the land, this year students from St Stanislaus College, Bathurst, and Crookwell High School, were taken through some of the basic attributes of the Merino sheep.



Mr Lowe is an entrant in the ANZ Agribusiness Crookwell Flock Ewe Competition and Mr Croker who competes in the ANZ Agribusiness Taralga Flock Ewe Competition and each could see value in including agricultural students in the competitions.

"We are trying to involve youth in the shows," Mr Lowe said.

"And when Chris got St Stanislaus College involved with the Taralga Show, we both thought we could get more high schools interested."

For the 2022 competition, four high schools had indicated interest which Mr Lowe said would have involved over 50 students.

"But two schools pulled out due to Covid, but we still had a very keen group," he said.

"It is a unique format where the students do a workshop in the morning, before moving onto the flocks in the afternoon where they put their skills learnt to practice."

Mr Lowe said the format introduces them to the different farms and different flocks of Merino sheep.



"In the sheep yards with AWI staff, they have been instructed on conformation, structure and body of the sheep along with the wool types, condition and fat score," he said.

"In the woolshed, we had two cross-bred fleeces and one Merino fleece and the relative micron and values of the wool was explained."

Once the students had that instruction under their belts, the judging of five sheep of various type and conformation on the individual properties took place.

Mr Lowe was the over-judge and he took note of the students attitude and how they conducted themselves during their assessment of the five ewes.

"Everyone had the chance to judge twice and it was their keenness which I looked at as much as how they placed the ewes," he said.



"They all tried to place them from top to bottom, but what was important was that they had picked up the comments from the morning lessons and were able to apply them when judging."



The format is in its third year, and Mr Lowe is hopeful it will attract more interest, not only in the southern region but as a part of all the flock championships across the state.



"We have terrific support from AWI and NSW Stud Merino Sheep Breeders Association, who help with finance and staff," he said.



"Of that finance, we give each school $100 towards their costs."

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.