Demand for region's wool grows as does hope for Walcha brand

THE state's New England region has often been regarded as one of the premier superfine and fine wool growing districts in the state.

However, its often unheralded composite wool producers are helping the region rediscover business ties with China while helping to transform the town of Walcha into its own brand.

Chinese bedding manufacturing giant JHT has been buying Australian wool direct from auctions for the past 25 years and its products are available across the globe as well as in major Australian retail outlets such as David Jones, Myer and Big W.

Now, the company's owner James Wan is aiming to market not only the high quality wool, but the back story of its origin.

With the new direction in mind, wool buyer Harry Ying, who has been operating in Australia for the past 30 years, helped Mr Wan explore some of the opportunities awaiting in Walcha.

"James is an Australian-Chinese and has been living here for the past 30 years and after I met James, I wanted to help introduce him to buying wool directly through auctions and in 2017 he started buying wool from Australian auctions," Mr Ying told The Land.

"One day he mentioned to me that he thought Australian wool was an icon across the world and it was why a lot of Chinese manufactures say they use Aussie wool.



"However, it can be difficult for the consumer to know that it is Aussie wool, so I suggested to him that he share his story of buying directly from the auctions.

"The other suggestion I had was to deal directly with the farmer, which is something that is done a lot in places like Italy."

That one conversation lead Mr Ying to the regular wool auctions where he discovered a clip that would suit Mr Wan's criteria to a tee.

"I helped him source a clip from Wirribilla in Walcha, which was ideal for James because the micron is suitable and the variable matter is also ideal," he said.



"The style of the wool is also really good and the amount of wool from the clip was also really impressive.

"I saw in the auction catalogue that Wirribilla was managed by Elders and we arranged a visit to Walcha to see the operation for ourselves.

"The week after the visit, we bought Wirribilla's entire clip of 116 bales and we're really happy with it and are now we are looking for another two or three local producers for wool.

"Our hope is that consumers will appreciate being able to trace the wool's origin back to the Walcha region and help turn Walcha into a brand that is known across the world for high-quality wool."

Wirribilla's Michael Campbell and JHT owner James Wan.

Elders Walcha branch manger Tom Henry, who helped arrange the on farm visit earlier this month, said the prospect of a new market for the region's wool growers was exciting.

"The Chinese consumers, like consumers across the world, are really looking for the back story behind the product," Mr Henry said.



"I think Walcha is really well positioned to capitalise on that because not only are outstanding products created here, but they are created by outstanding producers, such as Wirribilla.

"To me, this is a great bucking of the trend of recent years where not much Australian wool has made it to China and for there to be a direct line for Walcha to enter the spotlight is really exciting."

Mr Henry said Walcha was well positioned to forge ahead with the increased demand for wool.

"Being composite wool, it's 32 micron and really springy wool," he said.

"Composite wool to be fair, has been nowhere during the pandemic, so from that perspective it is really pleasing to see it come into demand for domestic bedding products.

"The reason these guys have come to Walcha is because the wool is nice and clean, it's the right micron and there's a large quantity of it.

"By having the right amount of wool you need for a shipment, it allows for the back story of the product to be strengthened even further, which creates greater confidence for the consumer."

