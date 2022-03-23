Sydney Royal beef cattle numbers near triple

Around 910 head of stud beef cattle will make their way to the Sydney Royal Show in early April, near triple the number of competitors compared to 2021.



Last year the cattle section numbers took a hit with only 50 per cent of beef exhibitors entering and 371 head stalled at the show.



Before the event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 the beef cattle section was expected to have 841 entries, which was down from 2019 when 993 head were exhibited.

This year's increase in exhibits is a result of interstate exhibitors from Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia returning to the event after a two-year hiatus.

A number of NSW seedstock producers are also expected to make their return to the big smoke in less than two weeks.

The Simmental feature will be the largest showing with 155 entries scheduled to be judged on April 9 and 10 by David Bondfield of Palgrove. This compares to 39 in last year.



BREED NUMBERS BREAKDOWN

Note: 2020 number of exhibits in brackets

Angus: 125 head (69 head)

Australian Lowline: 22 head (15 head)

Brahman: 21 head (11 head)

Charolais: 70 head (17 head)

Devon: 10 head



Herefords: 95 head (42 head)



Limousin: 91 head (52 head)



Murray Grey: 38 head (22 head)



Other recognised breeds: 33 head including; 10 Brangus, three Belted Galloway, 16 Fleckvieh, four Maine Anjou.



Red Angus: 34 head (15 head)



Red Poll: 27 head (14 head)



Santa Gertrudis: 39 head (11 head)

Shorthorn: 81 head (14 head)



Simmental: 70 head (39 head)



Speckle Park: 70 head (48 head)



