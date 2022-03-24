Don't miss the 'Little Randwick in the West' race meet

+9



















It's been described as the 'Little Randwick of the West' and it's back bigger than ever.

The Tullibigeal family picnic race day, which will be held this Sunday March 26, is sure to be another awesome day of racing and entertainment.



The meet features a six-race program and on-course betting, with more than $27,000 up for grabs in prize money.

There is also more than $2000 in prize money up for grabs in our 'Fashions on the Field' Competition and our 'Golden Gumboot Foot Race'.

To ensure that all members of the family enjoy the race day, there will be a jumping castle, laser tag, sand art and face painting to keep the kids entertained.

The committee would like to thank their major Sponsors; Dunk Insurance, Frampton Flat Feedlot, O'Connors, Andersons Chartered Accountants, Chamen IGA, Deano's Diggers, Ron Tyack Memorial, Elders Lake Cargelligo, Lachlan Agencies, Richard Worner Transport, Riverina Livestock Agents, Wheatley Earthmoving, Wimmera Stock and Grain, Alan Rands Electrical, Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co, Oilsplus, C. Tyack Shed, Pioneer Water Tanks and West Wyalong Vet Clinic.

There are buses coming from Lake Cargelligo and West Wyalong. Gates open at 12 noon, final drinks at 7.30pm.



