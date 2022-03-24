Bowen Poll Hereford heifer hits $38,000

Bowen Hereford and Peakes Angus stud principals Stephen and Jodi Peake were all smiles after what was referred to as a "terrific result" at their 2022 Female Pick of the R drop heifer sale.



All 32 Poll Hereford Heifers on offer were sold to interested buyers to a top of $38,000 and an average of $11,813 along with 71 out of the 75 Angus Heifers selling to an average of $9268 with the highest $36,000.

With over 60 registered bidders, buyers from across the country gathered at the on-property female sale at Barraba on Thursday to cast their eyes over the 107 combined Hereford and Angus heifers available. All lots consisted of joined "R" heifers giving the option to the successful bidder for each lot a selection from two heifers.

In the breakdown, the top-priced Hereford Bowen Matchless R124 sold for $38,000 to David and Olwyn Lyons of Melville Park Herefords in Vasey, Victoria. The 18-month-old female had a calving ease direct (CED) figure of +3.1, calving ease daughters of +6.8 and a carcase weight of +54, which was purchased on behalf of the Lyons family through John Settree, Nutrien.

Just under four years ago, the Melville Park Herefords operation was heavily involved in a Bowen sale during which it purchased the top-priced Hereford bull, Bowen Magistrate M241, for $64,000.

"David and Olwyn have been big supporters of the Bowen program for a number of years, they recognise the good genetics here. They purchased four lots today at an average of $23,500," said Mr Settree, on behalf of Melville Park.

"Performance wise, the data set and the back up service that Bowen provide was another factor for the purchases. The four females bought today will go into their own genetic program and they will re-invest into their effective breeding program."

Top priced Angus heifer, Peakes Bowen Monica R660, sold for $36,000 to Yallambee Angus, Berrima. The 20-month-old female had a figure of +2.9 for CED, +4 calving ease daughters and +55 carcase weight figure.

Volume buyer was Andrew and Caroline Manson, Wanrua Poll Herefords, Newry, Victoria, with six Hereford heifers for an average of $10,166 to a top of $14,000.

At the conclusion of the sale there were eight unregistered commercial heifers sold for $3500/head and three unregistered commercial crossbred R heifers at $3400/head, both lots going to local buyers W.D. and J.A. Crowley, Barraba.

Stephen Peake praised his buyers and underbidders for the support that they showed in both the Herefords and Angus heifers,

"What a great time this is to be apart of the beef industry, their are so many positives to take away from today. The market is the strongest I've ever seen it and people are in such a great frame of mind at the moment to invest into their cattle programs," Mr Peake said.



"Today's female sale was basically a one off. It was a good opportunity to give buyers a selection of our full heifer drop where we can still retain half of the draft with the joined selection system that we had in place."

"It was great to see heifers going all around the country with a heavy presence in Victoria, to all the way down to Tasmania.

"Moving forward we can now build into our bull sale in July were we will offer 50 Hereford bulls. Magistrate M241 sons will star in that line up as they did last year.



"We will also be stepping up from last years 65 to around 80 Angus bulls this year, featuring Krakatoa sons".



The sale was covered by Nutrien with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley taking bids.



