Speckle Park shine at the Toowoomba Royal show interbreed

The junior, grand and supreme exhibit from the Speckle Park ring, Sowden Eva the Diva proved to be quite the complete diva, when she took her show record to another level, by taking the Malcolm McCosker Memorial Interbreed supreme beef exhibit of the Toowoomba Royal Show, Qld.



The champion of champions interbreed was judged by a panel of three very astute cattle enthusiasts including Graeme Hopf, Julie Pocock-Iseppi and Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi.

Sowden Eva the Diva, exhibited by Matt and Shannon Sowden, Kingaroy, mirrored her Friday results and was earlier sashed the junior interbreed champion female, and large breeds interbreed champion female, before going up again the large breeds grand champion interbreed bull Wattle Grove Jagerbomb and the winners of the small breeds represented the Australian Heritage Angus formerly known as the Auslines and the Australian Lowlines.



Shannon Sowden said that after the wonderful result in the breed judging on Friday, this result in the interbreed was 'awesome'.



"It really has taken us to another level even though we always knew Diva was a standout heifer," she said

Large breed interbreed champion bull was Wattle Grove Jagerbomb (P) held by Brad Hayward with Claudia Humphries, president of Toowoomba Royal Show Shane Charles, and Speckle Park International president Mitch Warrener.

The small breeds interbreed champions were both exhibited by Leanne and Darryl Chapman of Grafton and were Vitulus Perfect Score (bull) Tarrawarra Heavenly (female).



The junior interbreed champion class was introduced by the Toowoomba Show Society a couple of years ago to highlight the junior champions exhibit as often they did not make grand champion status.

Speckle Park again dominated the junior interbreed judging. The junior bull was Shaun and Debbie Black's exhibit SND Signature Renegade, while and the female was Sowden's exhibit Sowdens Eva the Diva.

The three judges were unanimous in their judging decisions with Julie Pocock-Iseppi stepping out of the decision making for the small breeds judging, due to a conflict of interest as her husband Travers fitted the small breed champions.

Due to showery conditions the interbreed judging was moved indoors before the final classes

Also read:



Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.



The story Speckle Park shine at the Toowoomba Royal show interbreed first appeared on Queensland Country Life.