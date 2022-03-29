School's to be back in session at this year's Sydney Royal

THIS year's Sydney Royal Show is set to be memorable for a number of reasons, especially for the show's youngest competitors.

The COVID-19 pandemic has robbed many students of the chance of strutting their stuff in Sydney, meaning that this year's Royal will be the first for many students from across the state.

Reflecting the eagerness to compete is the fact that about 30 schools have entered this year's steer competition, while numbers for junior judging and handling events are also expected to boom.



Among the schools eager to return to the ring is Tamworth's Calrossy Anglican School, which will have eight students out of 10 making their Royal debuts.

The team will be bringing six show steers, as well as three bulls and five heifers from its stud Kamilaroi Shorthorns.

Students have already had a taste of show competition at Inverell and Walcha, using the two local shows to qualify for several events in Sydney and for vital experience.



This year's Royal will also mark another chapter in the school's history of naming the stud's progeny after former ag leaders, with this year's show team to feature its latest additions Kamilaroi Grace, Lara and Liesel.

The tradition has been in place since 2001 and makes Calrossy one of the few schools in the state to pay homage to their students along with other schools such as Yanco Agricultural High School.

Calrossy is not the only school gearing up for the Royal, which starts on April 7, Scots All Saints, Bathurst, is also busy preparing, and is planning on taking 27 head of cattle to the show and recently claimed champion and reserve champion at the Blayney Show, where the school exhibited 23 head.



The 2022 Sydney Royal Show's livestock competitions will run from April 7 to April 19.

