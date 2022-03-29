Gloucester PTIC heifers to $4600

Ray White Gloucester sold 800 cattle to strong competition in its annual female sale last Friday.



Highlights included pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) heifers which topped the market at $4600 a head and cows with calves which sold to $4450 a unit.

"The preg-tested cattle were outstanding and they sold extremely well," sale host agent Ken Maslen said.



"The cows and calves were just a little bit patchy given the lateness of the season but they still sold very well."



Mr Maslen said the best of the PTIC heifers were "front paddock" Angus heifers, due to calve in April to low birthweight Urban Angus bulls.



They were sold by Eric Schneider, Gloucester, to a Taree buyer for $4600 a head.



Knowla Livestock-blood Angus heifers in-calf to low birthweight Knowla bulls were sold by Weemilah Heifers, Forbesdale, for $4050 and Angus-cross PTIC cows were sold on account of Butcher for $3600.



Mr Maslen said cows with calves topped at $4450 a unit for Angus mixed-age cows back in-calf to the Angus bull, with older calves at foot.



Brangus cows rejoined to the bull with calves at foot returned $4000 and Devon second-calvers sold by the Cleaver family, Krambach, made equal money.



Weaner heifers topped at $2150 a head for Santa-Angus heifers, eight to 10 months, sold by Donald Grant and the best of the older unjoined heifers were Angus and made $2700.

Buyers were from as far afield as Merriwa and the Upper Hunter, Port Macquarie and the New England.

