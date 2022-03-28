Carcoar's blue ribbon weaner steers hit $2670 | Photos

+13



























WEANER steers sold to a top of $2670 a head during the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale last Friday.

About 6220 quality lines of mostly locally bred Angus and Angus-cross weaners were offered and most made more than $2000.

Lindsay Fryer, McCarron Cullinane, Orange, said the market trend was firm.

"The weaner heifers sold particularly well and topped at $2500," Mr Fryer said.

While the cattle were sold in dollars a head, Nutrien Bathurst agent Marcus Schembri said in cents a kilogram the lighter weaner steers made about 1000c/kg to 1200c/kg, while the middle weights worked out at about 800c/kg.

"It was a very solid sale result on the weaner steers," Mr Schembri said.

Harry Phillips from Bowyer and Livermore, Bathurst, said buyer competition on the heifers was widespread with many pens heading to the New England.

"The light weaner heifers were making just over that 900c/kg mark, while middleweights were at about 700c/kg," he said.

Breaking down the results in dollars a head, weaner steers weighing less than 280kg sold from $1820 to $2280, while those from 280kg to 330kg ranged from $2000 to $2400.

The weaner steers tipping the scales at more than 330kg sold from $2250 to $2670.

Most weaner heifers less than 280kg ranged from $1370 to $2360 and those weighing 280kg to 330kg sold between $1840 and $2460.

The limited supply of bigger weaner heifers were in demand as restockers rebuild their herds and they sold from $2080 to $2500.

Sue Davidson, Horse Gully, Cowra, sold the top priced pen of 25 weaner steers for $2670. The steers were April/May drop and Wombramurra blood.

The best presented pen of weaner steers, judged by Brock Syphers and Josh Stephens, was awarded to Bannaby Angus, Taralga, with manager Glynn Langford on hand to accept the award. The quality July/August-drop Angus steers tipped the scales at 353kg and sold for $2400.

Joe and Lesley Care, Highfield, Kanimbla, got the sale off to a great start when their pen of eight 376kg Angus steers sold for $2410. Straight of the cow, the Gilmandyke-blood weaners were July/August-drop.

The next pen sold by TW and LM Fenton, Willow Glen, Hobby Yards, sold for the same money at the same age, but were slightly lighter at 354kg.

R and H Ivers, Chatham Vale, Oberon, sold 31 Karoo-blood, 355kg, Angus steers for $2400.

Mt David Agriculture, Briar Park manager Lance Bonham, Rockley, was on hand to see 27 Bannaby- and Millah Murrah-blood steers (334kg) sell for $2430.

James Carr, Funny Hill, Binda, sold 950 weaner steers and heifers to a top of $2300. Mr Carr said the weaner weights were similar to past year's and averaged about 300kg.

M and K Fenton, Tara, Blayney, sold 343kg, July/August-drop Rennylea- and Bowen-blood steers for $2345.

The top priced pen of heifers, which were also awarded best presented pen of heifers, sold for $2500 by James and Dan Jackson, Pine Hill Pastoral, Molong. The 29 heifers were July/August-drop, by Bell Hill Angus bulls and weighed 337kg.

Lindsay Brothers, Cowra, sold 345kg weaner heifers for $2440, while John Abrahams Properties sold 318kg Angus heifers for $2460.

The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association (CTLAA).

CTLAA will host a second Blue Ribbon sale this Friday with 7500 head expected to go under the hammer.

