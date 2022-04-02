North West locals urged to have their say on new ARTC project

RESIDENTS in the state's North West are being urged to have their say on a new rail line project.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation's proposed 35km track upgrade between Narrabri and Turrawan is on public exhibition until April 5 and locals are urged to voice their opinions.

The $44.5 million upgrade aims to improve the connection between the Hunter Valley Network south of Turrawan and the Inland Rail north of Narrabri.

Since the upgrade was announced by the federal government in 2020, the ARTC has been developing designs with engineers and planning authorities, leading to its publishing of the project's review of environmental factors (REF), which is now on public display.



ARTC group executive of major construction projects Mike Zambelli said the review aimed to assess and mitigate the potential environmental impacts associated with the proposed works.



"Upgrading this 35 kilometres of track ultimately means we will be providing a consistent service offering between Northern New South Wales, Inland Rail and through to the Port of Newcastle," Mr Zambelli said.

"We are completing the missing link between the Hunter Valley Network and Inland Rail, which will allow an increase in the grain, cotton and freight volumes carried by rail.

"As part of these works, we will be replacing existing steel and timber sleepers with heavy duty concrete sleepers and replacing the existing rail with upgraded rail.

"We invite the community to come forward and have their say while the REF is on exhibition. Following this, we will prepare a submissions report which considers the comments that have been submitted."

The review will be on display at Narrabri Shire Council's administration building and Narrabri Library between April 5 to April 26.

Feedback can be provided via phone, email or mail.

Subject to approvals, the project construction is expected to start in mid-2022 and be completed by mid-2023.

For more information visit: artc.com.au/n2tupgrade.

