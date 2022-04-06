Schools could lose traction in led steer

Agricultural students are missing an opportunity to mix with an exciting new beef industry, in the midst of change for the better, but teachers say their curriculum is out of date while the cost of steer calves has blown out of all proportion. Unless the Department of Education stumps up more funds, there will be a generation of untrained youth and an industry crying out for help.

With the rise in popularity of hoof and hook competitions, the cost of entry is making it harder for school students to take part in the sport, says Dorrigo livestock agent Tim Baylis, who has been involved with the led-steer movement - with Limousin calves in particular - his whole life, and whose daughters also went through the youth program.

With prices being paid at today's top sales, double current weaner prices, he says "schools are copping it.

"Traditionally breeders were happy to donate to schools but today the temptation to sell at auction is too great. I'm concerned as an industry person. If we don't support the school programs the next generation coming up in agriculture might be in trouble. It's all about the young people in this industry. A lot of auctioneers have been through the school program."

Mr Baylis pointed out the big corporate entities in ag - Nutrien and AACo - were in the market to hire young people but if educators continue to cut funding on industry training through on-farm teaching at school, the ag program "then I believe we will have a problem."

Passionate agriculture educator Gavin Saul, head of the program at Kempsey High School, said he was frustrated by funding cuts and increased red tape surrounding work place health and safety that limited his extra-curricular program by more than half.

"I find it difficult because it is up to us to make sure the next generation gets hands-on education so they can accommodate our skills shortage," he said.

By its nature agriculture studies is a successful collaboration between education and industry. However recent moves to safeguard students by partially removing them from animals has had negative effect.

"By failing to connect with industry is crazy because this is exactly what is required," Mr Saul said, pointing out that central to education success was the freedom for agricultural teachers to make decisions around their program. "The Ag curriculum has been around for decades and so much more needs to be considered to match Industry demands. Collaboration and connection between Industries and schools is so vital if we are going to match ag education at a global measure. Vocational training has a lot to offer but to make that work requires continued departmental support. We require collaboration now more than ever."

Another aspect of the cuts to agriculture in schools was the impact on the mindset of rural children, who can't excel in their chosen passion at school due to limitations.

Meanwhile, the price of potential show calves continues to climb, as more non-Royal encounters, both on the hoof and the hook, attract individuals keen on progressing their sport.

"Led steer has become a very competitive sport, like campdraft and cutting," said Glen Innes agent Shad Bailey, who organises an annual potential steer sale and which recorded a top price this year of $6000.

"If you want a good one to compete and win then you're going to spend a bit of money. Gone are the days when you feed a calf and go to one show. Now there are multiple hoof events, especially in southern Queensland. There's a lot of prize money and the buyers are chasing good calves."

Mr Bailey donates his time to Holy Trinity Catholic School at Inverell and will be supporting Glen Innes High next year when his son attends. Colin Say and Co's steer show in September will have a special division with cash prizes for schools.

"I'm a big advocate when it comes to kids and led steer because that is a pathway into agriculture, But the schools have a lot to answer for when it comes to funding for their programs," he said.

"Schools have got to be competitive. Kids don't get the benefit of led steer if they stand in the back line. And it costs as much to feed a mediocre calf as it does a good one. $6000 was our best price this year but a lot of steers sold for $3000 to $4000. It costs $2500 just to buy a weaner steer at the saleyards."

