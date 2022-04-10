Elite Cattle Co take home both grand female and bull of the Simmental feature show

Judge: David Bondfield, Palgrove.



No. of exhibits: 39 bulls



Calf champion bull: St Paul's Silversmith S413 exhibited by St Paul's Genetics, Thurgoona.



Reserve calf champion bull: Lucky Clover Thunder Struck exhibited by Jess Impey, Lucky Clover Simmentals, Tamworth.



Intermediate champion bull: Hobbs Livestock Royal Red exhibited by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Hobbs Livestock, Molong.



Reserve intermediate champion bull: SBS Ritson exhibited Southern Black Simmentals, Lake Bathurst.



Senior champion bull: Elite Quittin' Time exhibited by Elite Cattle Co, Meandarra, Qld.



Reserve senior champion bull: GLB Livestock Reaper exhibited by Grant Bulloch, GLB Livestock, Braidwood.



Grand champion bull: Elite Quittin' Time exhibited by Elite Cattle Co, Meandarra, Qld.



Supreme exhibit: Elite Quittin' Time exhibited by Elite Cattle Co, Meandarra, Qld.

Breeder's group: Elite Cattle Co, Meandarra, Qld.

Pair of bulls: St Paul's Genetics,Thurgoona.



Sire's progeny group: Harvie Red Summit 54B exhibited byStuart and Kylie Hobbs, Hobbs Livestock, Molong.

Dam's progeny group: LFE BS Violet 614A exhibited Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Hobbs Livestock, Molong.



