Orange stud takes Charolais top title

Judge: Scott Myers, Myers Angus and H Francis & Co, The Rock.



No. of exhibits: 59



Junior champion bull: DSK Real Big Deal R61E, Mr Chris Knox and Ms Helen Alexander, DSK Charolais, Rocky Glen, NSW



Reserve junior champion bull: Venturon Stamp Duty S42, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA



Junior champion female: Venturon Naughty But Nice S32, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA



Reserve junior champion female: Wakefield Amaze 82, Mr Greg Frizell, Wakefield, Wollomombi, NSW



Senior champion bull: Venturon Raise The Bar R1, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA



Reserve senior champion bull: Rangan Ronan R40, Rangan Charolais, Charleroi, Vic



Senior champion female: Winchester Daisy Duke N16E, Winchester Charolais, Orange, NSW

Reserve senior champion female: Winchester Miss Cooley Q6E, Winchester Charolais, Orange, NSW



Grand champion bull: Venturon Raise The Bar R1, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA



Grand champion female: Winchester Daisy Duke N16E, Winchester Charolais, Orange, NSW

Supreme exhibit: Winchester Daisy Duke N16E, Winchester Charolais, Orange, NSW

Breeder's group: Winchester Charolais, Orange, NSW

Pair of bulls: Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA



Sire's progeny group: Turnbull's Dutyfree 358D, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA

Dam's progeny group: Venturon Naughty But Nice, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA

