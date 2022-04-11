Angus dominate interbreed

+4









MORE GALLERIES

THE ANGUS breed have scooped the prize pool again taking home all four trophies in the Supreme Beef Championships at the Sydney Royal Show.

The Gordon Fuller Memorial Perpetual Trophy for Breeder's Group Interbreed: Angus, Pine Creek Stud, Cowra.

Judged by Glenn Trout, Moorunga Angus, Dromana, Vic.

The Urquhart Perpetual Trophy for Supreme Beef Exhibit: Pine Creek Royal Roll R017, Pine Creek Stud, Cowra.

Judged by David Smith, Ben Lomond, Anne Starr, Foxforth Hereford stud, Guyra, and Jason Strong, managing director Meat and Livestock Australia, Brisbane.

RAS Supreme Beef Interbreed Heifer: Diamond MS Reckoning R447, CL Fuller, Diamond Angus Stud, Cowra

Judged by Ben Mayne, Texas Angus, Warialda

The Hordern Perpetual Trophy for Supreme Beef Breed Championship: Angus, represented by grand champion Angus female KO Jedda K127 KO by KO Angus, Kangaloon, and grand champion bull PC Royal Roll R017 PCA by Pine Creek Angus Stud, Cowra

Judged by Tom Baker, Woonallee Simmentals, Furner, SA.



See next week's The Land newspaper for the full report.

READ MORE:

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.