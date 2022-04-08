Angus weaner steers reach $2526 in powerhouse Gunnedah sale

+4 Photos by Billy Jupp









AN offering of high-quality Angus steers stole the show at the 14th annual Gunnedah Powerhouse weaner sale reaching $2526 a head.



The pen, weighing 328kg on average, was one of a draft of Angus steers offered by Merrilong Pastoral Company, which sold for 770 cents a kilogram.



The run of six pens which sold for 770c/kg was a highlight of the overall yarding of more than 3000 head, as the pens ranged in price from $2379/hd to the $2526 peak.



Vendor Gordan Brownhill, Merrilong Pastoral Company, Spring Ridge said the steers all had pure Booroomooka genetics and it was the first time he had sold weaners at the sale for several years.

"Last time we sold here we were talking $770 a head, now we are talking 770c/kg," Mr Brownhill said.

"It is a fantastic result that has been aided by the help of so many people behind the scenes, especially our 'cattleman' Waldo Thompson.

"The agents have done a fantastic job as well and we're really pleased with the results."

As well as topping the middleweight category of Thursday's sale, Merrilong Pastoral Company also topped the heavier section with another draft of Angus steers which weighed 352kg on average and sold for 715c/kg or $2519.

Quirindi stock agent Tom Tanner, Davidson Cameron and Company said "the lighter end of the Angus steers topped at 930c/kg 259kg $2409".

"There was plenty of quality Angus steers on offer and the prices reflected that with most pens selling from about $2000 to $2200," Mr Tanner said.



Despite Angus steers making up the majority of the category, Mr Tanner said Euro-cross steers and some Brahman-cross steers offered by the Braun family, Coomoo Coomoo Station, Quirindi, also sold well, ranging from $1800 to $2200 depending on weight.

"The Euro-cross steers also sold very well with the tops of the Euro-cross steers reaching 610c/kg for an average weight of 405kg for $2472," he said

"The steer market was really strong across the board and made up of cattle from right around the district."

Thursday's heifer market was equally strong with prices almost mirroring those of the steers as most offerings sold from $1800 to $2000.

"In the end, the tops of the Euro-cross heifers made 645c/kg, for an average weight of 322kg equaling $2080," Mr Tanner said.

"Meanwhile the top Angus heifers made 800c/kg, weighed 300kg for $2404 and were offered by Waverley Station, Scone."

Mr Tanner said conditions across the North West had made the majority of the sale's yarding suitable for the grass-fed and organic markets.

"It wasn't so much a strategy or a change in direction from the vendors as it was more just adapting to the conditions," he said.

"Given how much rain we've had across the region and the cooler conditions, the vendors just haven't had to feed out any grain or anything like that, meaning that these cattle fit pretty well into those sorts of markets.

"From a marketing stand point, it is pretty pleasing to see that another possible market of buyers for their cattle has become available, which at the end of the day, is what everyone is striving for."

The sale was conducted by Davidson Cameron and Company.

