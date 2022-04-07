Royal debut for Manning Valley school

Manning Valley Anglican College student Ellie Sieverts with Garren Park Snoopy. Photo: Supplied

As Sydney Royal Show fast approaches, one school is preparing for its major debut with six students, one school steer, and two stud Limousin heifers attending the event this weekend.

The Manning Valley Anglican College (MVAC), Taree, have entered the show scene and have hit the ground running winning major awards at the two shows it has attended so far.



MVAC first entered the ring at the Wallamba Show on March 19 where it was awarded the overall champion school team, the grand champion steer and four of the MVAC students qualified for the F002 state final paraders competition at Sydney Royal Show.

The second show was Wingham from March 25-27, where the students took eight cattle and won champion parader, champion and reserve champion herdsman, and champion and reserve champion steer.

The school was awarded the Garren Park Genetics steer as a part of the Limousin Youth Association's Virtual Show. This involved three students submitting an application and undergoing an interview process which resulted in them being donated the Limousin steer 'Snoopy'.

MVAC agriculture teacher, Elizabeth Fell, said one of the requirements of winning this award was to exhibit the steer at Sydney.

After the recent floods and students getting sick with COVID-19, Ms Fell said they were pushing through to get the steer fully prepared.



"We thought we would put our toe in the water and for next year, who knows, we might even show some of the animals that we have bred on the school property," she said. "The students are very excited. They are just typical country kids so to go to Sydney is pretty awesome".

Ms Fell said the steer was to be paraded by the year 8 students will all proceeds from the auction being reinvested into the school.

The two Limousin heifers attending the show with MVAC are Crimson Park Congeniality, and Myers Miss Fine R12, both owned by Victoria Lee, Crimson Park Livestock, Taree.



