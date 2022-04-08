Restockers push lot feeders at Inverell weaner sale

NORTHERN NSW restockers still lacking the numbers for ample feed in paddocks forced lot feeders with backgrounding capabilities to keep bidding at the Inverell Weaner Sale on Thursday.

The hot competition, some of which also came from Queensland restockers, pushed light weight black steers to a top of 866 cents a kilogram and heifers 850c in a sale where 3463 were yarded and everything was snapped up.

While the majority of cattle went to restockers, the big lot feeders active certainly played a role.



The yarding was larger than what was on offer at the same event last year and very close to what would be expected historically, agents said.

Still, there were plenty who went home empty handed.

The largest category on offer were the 969 steers in the 200 to 280kg weight range, which averaged 737c/kg and topped at the 866c.



Almost 700 steers weighing 280-33kg averaged 696c and topped at 800c.

Most heifers sold - 820 head - weighed 200 to 280kg and averaged 668c, topping at 820c.

The 194 sold in the under 200kg category averaged 716c and brought the top of 850c.

Angus cattle sold exceptionally strong and while the crossbreds were also solid, they tended to have more weight in them which brought their overall average down.

A cracking start was set when the first pen, Angus steers from Abarrak Farming Co at Inverell made 718c/kg, or $2449 a head, to a backgrounder from Ben Lomond.

JA McGregor agent Mark Smith said the quality right through the yarding was very good, a reflection of both the excellent seasonal conditions and the big investment local breeders had made in genetics as they've rebuilt herds over the past two years.

"We are already starting to see that investment flow through," he said.

Elders agent Dick Gleeson estimated the market was 20-30c above expectations and said the restocker activity was particularly strong in the Angus heifer sections.

Some beef operations in the region were forced to take cow herds back by 60 to 70pc during the drought, he said.

That takes time to recover from, and in addition many looked to do a trade on steers for cash flow as they went about rebuilding, he said.

Lehman agent Ben McMahon said the quality of the cattle meant there were big line-ups of buyers.



"A lot of restockers didn't get any and that's been the story for some time now," he said.

Ben and Phoebe Thompson, Roxburgh at Bingara, sold 372 Angus-cross steers to an average of 723c/kg and a top of 732c for medium-weight pens.



Alex Butler, Bonny Doon at Bingara, sold lightweight Angus steers for 839c/kg to Glen Innes restockers A&R Friend.

George Latham, Ottimildi, Gravesend sold 28 Angus steers to a top of 734c/kg to feedlottters Mort and Co, Dalby in Queensland.

Paul Kenny, Ashford, sold 22 black medium weight steers to a top of 736c/kg.

Macansch Partnership's Deepwater Station sold 21 Angus-cross heifers, average weight 236kgs, to an average of 700c/kg; plus 93 Angus-cross steers to an average 724c/kg.

The majority of those went to the Matthewson family at Park Ridge, Glencoe, but a large helping also went to Bob Jamieson Agency for lotfeeding.

Agent John Mair sold a pen of pure Angus steers only eight months old, 331kg, for 726c/kg, supplied by Duff Grazing, from Gum Flat near Inverell, and going to feedlots via Bob Jamieson Agencies, for the Woolworths job.



Glendarra Partnership at Delungra sold 33 crossbred steers, mostly Angus-cross, to an average 729c/kg, plus crossbred heifers, most with Charolais content, to a 632c/kg average.

Joe David, Winscombe, Bundarra, sold 21 Angus and Angus-crosses to a 726 average, with his straight Angus steers averaging 794c/kg.

The Speed family, Rocky Glenn at Glen Innes sold Speckle Park steers to an average 714c/kg.

John Newsome, Deepwater, sold 54 Angus heifers to an average 777c/kg, along with 48 Angus steers to an average 833c/kg.

The Ramms family, Belview, Inverell, sold 44 mostly Angus steers, with a pen of Droughtmaster-crosses, to an average 744c/kg plus 11 Droughtmaster heifers to an average 540c.

The sale was conducted by Lehmans, JA McGregor, Elders, Frame Rual Agencies and John Mair & Co.

