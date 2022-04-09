Sassy Sue takes the trade champion

The Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, claimed their first broad ribbon for an animal bred by the students in the Trade Steer and Heifer show.



Nicknamed 'Sassy Sue' by the students, the 431 kilogram Limousin cross Square Meater heifer had fat scores of 10 millimeters on the rump and 7mm on the rib.

Judge Chris Dobie, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Scone, said the heifer fit right in to the weight category and had the fat cover too.

"She's got a great growth for age, and she's very clean," he said.



"She might not have the yield of the steer below her but she's a real safe option".

"She's got a good hind quarter, got that topline and carried it all the way through to the shoulder."

The heifer was bred by the students of Scots All Saints College using their stud Limousin females, and borrowing a Square Meater bull from long time supporter Phil Kirk, Rylstone.

Scots All Saints College's Director of Agriculture and Equestrian, Libby Dawes, Bathurst, said the heifer was selected as a calf, by the students.



"The kids are heavily involved with the cattle, Paige Hatton selected her as a calf and we have taken her right through"



Winning last years competition with a Limousin cross Square Meater bred by Phil Kirk, Rylstone, Ms Dawes said they wanted to see if they could do it them selves.

Coming in reserve champion was a 526kg Angus steer, bred by P and J Clysdale, Rouchel, and prepared and exhibited by Blue Gene Cattle Co, Parkville.

Mr Dobie said he was "a really nice steer, probably just up on the top end of the carcase weight and at the end of the day, it is scored out of 100 so we want to be up there."

"A really high yielding and outstanding steer, I just thought the heifer was a safer option to be up there".



Blue Gene Cattle Company's, Tayla Miller said he was the best steer by the Main Camp Angus bulls that she had fed.



"He is probably the safest one by that bull with the evenness of coverage too," she said.

Mr Clysdale said the steer had done extremely well.

"He went to Musswellbrook show and since then he had really hit his specs just right".



