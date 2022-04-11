Hustler powers home for big Brahman win

Brahman champions

Judge: Brett Kirk, Mogul Brahmans, Middlemount, Qld.

No. of exhibits: 17

Junior female: Mogul Miss YV Lindelu, Mogul Brahmans, Casino. Reserve: Blanco Ganado Violet, Blanco Ganado, Nabiac.

Senior and grand female: Mogul Miss Mu Dianne, Mogul Brahmans. Res: Blanco Ganado Miss Universe, Blanco Ganado.

Junior and grand bull and best exhibit: Junction Vale Hustler, Charles Cattle Co, Casino. Res: Mogul Lamont, Mogul Brahmans.

Senior bull: Mogul Lexus L204, Mogul Brahmans. Res: Mogul Kruger K256, Mogul Brahmans.

A power-packed red bull from the junior division stormed home to take the best exhbit sash at this year's Brahman judging.



Junction Vale Hustler, 19 months, overcame some serious competition from the senior and grand champion female, Mogul Miss Mu Dianne, exhibited with a classy heifer calf.

However, judge, Brett Kirk, Hazelton Brahmans, Middlemount, Qld, said the bull was a more complete package, his attributes outweighed his faults, and he was polled, "which is important in our breed today".

Hustler was by Bremer Vale High Voltage and from Bremer Vale Pearls and was exhibited by Charles Cattle Company, Casino.

The final decision though wasn't easy, according to Mr Kirk who added that the cow had the potential to breed bulls like the bul lhe selected as the breed's best exhibit.

Miss Mu Dianne was a 29-month-old daughter of Muan Rocket 5194 and from Mogul Miss W Dianne from Mogul Brahmans, Casino.

She was described by Mr Kirk when awarded the senior champion female as a lovely animal, very moderate and the type of cow that "would give you lots of options in your breeding program.



She beat the junior female, Mogul Miss YV Lindelu, a Yenda V 412 dauhter from Mogul Miss LBH Lindelu, exhibited by Mogul.

Mr Kirk described Miss YV Lindelu as very feminine with a lot of breed character - "strong on top and just a good unit".

The senior bull was also from Mogul Brahmans, the gong going to Mogul Lexus L204, a 26-month-old polled son of Rockley Howden from Mogul Miss SP Myalla.

Reserve senior bull was the polled Mogul Kruger K256, 31 months, by Moreno Mr Polled Kyros and from Mogul Miss B Edith.

Reserve junior bull was Mogul Lamont, 17 months, by Kenrol Sydchrome and from Mogul Miss B Sasha.

Blanco Ganado Violet, by Raglan Mr Jet and from Blanco Ganado Miss Billy, took reserve for Blanco Ganado stud, Nabiac, as one of two reserve female ribbons for the stud.

The reserve senior female, Blanco Ganado Miss Universe, by Chasmac Park Kody Manso and from Blanco Ganado Quarty, also adding to the stud's tally.

