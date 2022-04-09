Welbatch cleans up in Sydney Royal Santa Gertrudis competition

Mummulgum operation claims Sydney Royal glory.

Results:

Judge: Richard Murphy, R and R Agencies, Mackay, Queensland.

No. of exhibits: 32

Junior champion bull: Welbatch MO72, exhibited by Welbatch Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mummulgum.

Reserve junior champion bull: Munnabah Pablo P2817, exhibited by Munnabah Santa Gertrudis, Coolah.

Junior champion female: Denngal Rainbow R14, exhibited by D and D Moxey, Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Forbes.

Reserve junior champion female: Nangaringa, Reagan R175, exhibited by Nangaringa Santa Gertrudis, Loxton, South Australia.

Senior champion bull: Welbatch Wisconsin M062, exhibited by Welbatch Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mummulgum.

Senior champion female: Welbatch Ultra 839, exhibited by Welbatch Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mummulgum.

Reserve senior champion female: Welbatch Wattle 870, exhibited by Welbatch Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mummulgum.

Grand champion bull: Welbatch Wisconsin M062, exhibited by Welbatch Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mummulgum.

Grand champion female: Welbatch Ultra 839, exhibited by Welbatch Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mummulgum.

Best exhibit: Welbatch Ultra 839, exhibited by Welbatch Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mummulgum.

