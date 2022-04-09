Welbatch cleans up in Sydney Royal Santa Gertrudis competition

MORE GALLERIES
Results:
Judge: Richard Murphy, R and R Agencies, Mackay, Queensland.
No. of exhibits: 32
Junior champion bull: Welbatch MO72, exhibited by Welbatch Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mummulgum.
Reserve junior champion bull: Munnabah Pablo P2817, exhibited by Munnabah Santa Gertrudis, Coolah.
Junior champion female: Denngal Rainbow R14, exhibited by D and D Moxey, Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Forbes.
Reserve junior champion female: Nangaringa, Reagan R175, exhibited by Nangaringa Santa Gertrudis, Loxton, South Australia.
Senior champion bull: Welbatch Wisconsin M062, exhibited by Welbatch Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mummulgum.
Senior champion female: Welbatch Ultra 839, exhibited by Welbatch Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mummulgum.
Reserve senior champion female: Welbatch Wattle 870, exhibited by Welbatch Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mummulgum.
Grand champion bull: Welbatch Wisconsin M062, exhibited by Welbatch Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mummulgum.
Grand champion female: Welbatch Ultra 839, exhibited by Welbatch Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mummulgum.
Best exhibit: Welbatch Ultra 839, exhibited by Welbatch Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mummulgum.
