Belted Galloway with classy carcase dominates Other Recognised Breeds class

A Belted Galloway bull with size and presence dominated the Other Recognised Breeds class at Sydney Royal with 7 Hills Qaiser 11039, 30 months, winning best exhibit.

Heavy-weight Belted Galloways are generally unheard of but the rising one-tonne sire by Karandrea Hector 11034, from imported semen, and bred by Alexandrea and Peter Munday at 7 Hills stud, Caloola via Bathurst, caught the eye of judge Bronwyn Nielsen who described the bull as "an excellent example of the breed". He weighed in at 838 kilograms with rump and rib fat of 13mm and 9mm and an eye muscle measuring 120 square centimetres.

"It has been an honour to judge him," she said. "He has a quality carcase and a depth of muscle. He fits into a great niche market because of his carcase qualities."

Alexandrea Munday said her "mind was blown" by the result.

"I knew it was going to be a very competitive class to beat. You couldn't have put together four different breeds if you tried."

Qaiser is no stranger to the podium, having won supreme exhibit at this year's Canberra Show and when the bull was in utero in 2019 his dam, 7 Hills Nutmeg 11028, won the heifer class in that year's Galloway feature breed class.

"We don't breed little cattle," Ms Munday said. "We want to show there's a difference between big Belted Galloways and miniatures. Producers get paid on cents per kilo so we aim for a large frame without jeopardising carcase quality or structural correctness.

Reserve champion bull was awarded to the Brangus breed, competing at Sydney for the first time in 13 years, with the homozygous poll Kraken Road Ranger 419R taking home the broad ribbon.

The 20 month old sire by Kraken Tarbrush 053N was praised by the judge for his length, softness, expression of topline and testicular development.

"It was exciting judging the Brangus breed here at the show," enthused judge Mrs Nielsen. "My family are from Queensland and have that breed so I was channelling them when I was judging. I admired this bull's depth, functionality and mobility. The winner's carcase quality and softness is something needed in the industry."

Champion female of the Other Breeds class was awarded to the Belted Galloway heifer 7 Hills Sapphira 11202, 14 months, by Jalaway Outlander Affair 110434, Progeny Of Imported Semen from a Wombledale Harriet, bred and exhibited by Alexandrea and Peter Munday.

Reserve champion female was won by the Fleckvieh Tennyson Reggie, 20 months, by the heterozygous Tennysonvale Kip.

