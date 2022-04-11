Top Glen Innes heifers to $2823

+3







Glen Innes yarded 3236 head at the Colin Say and Co special weaner sale on Monday where the total yarding averaged $2137.



The 2203 steers averaged $2246.72, reaching a top of $2643 while the 977 heifers averaged $1968 and reached a high bid of $2823.



Gordon and Sally Wollen, "Buckendor" at Red Range won both top bids for Angus calves with Dulverton blood and each were awarded champion ribbons. Their 53 steers averaged 373.4 kilograms at 708 cents a kilogram while their 47 heifers averaged 332.13kg at 850c/kg.

"The yarding had outstanding quality and featured a truly outstanding run of principally July and August-drop Angus weaner steers," said Say and Co director Craig Thomas. "It was a wonderful result for local producers."

There was outstanding buyer support and a donation of $5 a head was made by Say and Co in aid of the NSW Farmers Association Northern Rivers Flood Appeal, totalling $16,180. Meanwhile vendor donations brought-in approximately $13,000. Yardmen also donated a percentage of their wages to the appeal, bringing the total raised to about $30,000.

Champion crossbred steers - 34 Angus/Hereford black baldies produced by Alt Brothers Pastoral Co, "Springvale" Dundee, made $2191 for 271kg at 808c/kg.

Champion Crossbred Heifers, Angus cross from DG and JL McIntyre "Devils Pinch" Glen Innes brought a bid of 678c/kg for 334.5kg or $2268.

Best Presented steers awarded by Angus Australia went to the Valma Partnership, "Marouan Creek" at Glencoe for 26 Angus Steers, 704c/kg at 394.8kg or $2799.

In other details:

RH and SK Schroder, Emmaville sold Angus steers 405kg for 624c/kg or $2527.20.

JR Hamel, Waterloo, sold Angus steers 4012.39kg for 650c/kg or $2609.03.

WS and EM Dunn, Glen Elgin, sold Angus steers 331.03 for 742c/kg or $2456.28.

Angus heifers from GW and CA Jones, Ben Lomand, 273.83kg made 772c/kg or $2113.99.

Angus heifers from BI and J Grob, Shannon Vale, 303kg made 762c/kg or $2309.65.

Reynard Pastoral from Glencoe sold light heifers 197.5kg for 780c/kg or $1540.50.

AJ and HJ Costantini Partnership from Pinkett sold light heifers 195kg for 764c/kg or $1489.80.

BE and J Cummins, Deepwater, sold light heifers 180kg for 752c/kg or $1015.20.

