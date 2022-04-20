Diamond's dazzling heifer wins supreme junior title

An Angus female with the "wow factor" has claimed the RAS supreme interbreed heifer title after defeating 15 of the best junior females each breed had to offer.

Texas Angus co-principal Ben Mayne, Warialda, judged the competition with the winner being 18-month-old Diamond Ms Reckoning R447 exhibited by Christie Fuller, Diamond Angus, Cowra.

During the judging, Mr Mayne selected a top seven and then narrowed it down to a top three in which Ms Reckoning competed against Limousin female, Flemington 704F U-Beaut R94, exhibited by Flemington Limousins, Batlow, and Shorthorn female, Cooper's P73 Enia S122, exhibited by Cooper's Shorthorns, Tumut.

"The three heifers in my top are females that I consider to have most of the attributes we need through the whole of the beef industry," Mr Mayne said.



"I'm not just talking about the cow calf producer because all facets of the industry have got to make money and these heifers would be able to slot in to any other part of the industry and work".

Mr Mayne said there was a whole lot of "wow factor" about the Angus heifer.

"She's got beautiful bone, thick cannon bone, and wide pins... a beautiful head to her and she is just so wide and has great length of body," he said. "She might be a bit of a bigger type but she's more than moderate enough for what we are doing.



"The carcase quality she's going to carry and carcase weight is phenomenal.

"You can just tell she is going to turn into a magnificent female."

With a successful show career, Ms Fuller said the female was the junior champion Angus and runner-up in the heifer jackpot at 2021 Dubbo Show as a mere six-month-old, and the champion junior female and supreme exhibit at Lang Lang Show, Vic, in January.

Ms Fuller said the daughter of Black Diamond Never Ever N436 and Diamond Ms 94S Creed N401 was a granddaughter of the well-known Gumbo Gulch Creed 94S, who had been performing exceptionally well in the Miller Wilson herd in Canada.



This was the first major show for Ms Reckoning as she was originally set to go to Melbourne and Brisbane last year before they were cancelled due to COVID-19.

"She's a big powerful heifer with lots of guts and capacity," Ms Fuller said.

"She ticks a lot of boxes for both the commercials and seedstock industry and she's just really a heifer that we are proud to have bred.

"She had always been known as the wow heifer for us so when the judge commented she had the wow factor, we all laughed."



Due to calve in October, Ms Reckoning will be set to return to the Royal as a young cow next year.

Ms Fuller hopes to return and win the Urquhart Perpetual Trophy but said there has only been one other occasion where the supreme heifer had returned and won the supreme female, which was done by Pine Creek Angus, Cowra.

