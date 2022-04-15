Hollow Mount stud enjoys clean sweep of fine-medium class

THERE was a case of Déjà vu in the fine-medium ring at this year's Sydney Royal as Bigga stud Hollow Mount claimed the grand champion ram and ewe from Woolbrook stud, Nerstane, which claimed reserve champion in both categories.

Judge Brent Flood, Banavie, Donald, Victoria, had a tough task separating the 25 exhibits in this year's competition, but in the end found his way back to the Hollow Mount and Nerstane entries.

The grand champion ram, tag M28894, had a micron fibre diametre of 19.4 a standard deviation of three, a 15.6 per cent coefficient variation and a 99.3pc comfort factor, while the grand champion ewe, 21A4445, had a 18.7 MF, 3.4 SD, 18.2pc CV and a 99.3pc CF.

Hollow Mount stud principal Ken Wolf put the success down to his team, in particular David Zouch.

"It's the breeding, I guess the years of trying to get to where we are have really started to pay off," Mr Wolf said.



"Dave Zouch's selection of genetics have taken us up the ladder and the mix of which rams he's putting over which ewes is getting us the results we are achieving.

"The ewe has done two years in a row now, so I'm not too sure about her, but for the ram I'm pretty sure we have been able to secure some semen and I would imagine he will get another run next year and certainly go to the NSW Sheep Show in Dubbo."



During the show, Hollow Mount also claimed the NSW Pair of the Year competition for the second straight year, using the same pair that won last year's competition.

After the COVID-19 pandemic robbed the operation of competing at the Australian Wool and Sheep Show in Bendigo last year, Mr Wolf said he was hopeful the pair would it get its opportunity in July this year.



"It is really gratifying to see this pair do it again... we've been really lucky with this pair," he said.



"I think the most satisfying thing about it in my opinion is that seven judges looked over that pair last year and now another seven different judges looked over it this year.

"That's 14 judges yet all 14 of them picked our pair out of two really strong classes, so it is extremely pleasing from our perspective."

The Australian Sheep and Wool Show will be held in Bendigo, Victoria, from July 14 this year.

