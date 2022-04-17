Teamsters' window on past glory

Teams of bullocks, donkeys and camels have joined horses and goats to create the greatest diversity of working livestock anywhere in the world at this year's bicentennial Sydney Royal Show.

Rod Sansom and his daughter Emily Parrott from Port Stephens have joined Philip Thomsen from the Gold Coast hinterland to illustrate the strength and patience of working animals to city-goers more used to horsepower that simply lies under a bonnet.

"In the US you might see more horses or mules but no where is there the variety of harnessed animals than right here at Sydney," said Mr Thomsen who learned the art of the bullocky by snigging logs with those who lived the life of old.

Emily and Abby Parrott, Oakfield Ranch, Birubi Beach with some of their donkeys. "It's about team work," she says. "You've got to read multiple animals at once."

For Mr Sansom, who trains his animals for the big screen, keeping some of the old ways alive is a passion and a measure of respect for those that worked and loved their livestock.

"You've got to be kind to them and you've got to make do with whatever animal you've got," he says.



"Every animal in the team has got its own personality and character. People say camels are naturally cranky and stubborn but they're brainy and have got to be happy."

Donkeys, meanwhile, pull more for their weight than any other animal and they will hold that tonnage in the harness when standing still, whereas a horse will back away.

When camped at night donkeys won't stray. Ms Parrott says they "like what they know".

"They're good animals but they're all different," she says. "You've got to know how to work them."



Philip Thomson with his lead bullocks. Next gathering for these amazing animals will be at the Barellan Good Old Days festival on the October long weekend.

