Grand dam of Holstein wins senior female of her class at Sydney

A grand dam of the Holstein breed, described by judge Glen Gordon, Gobro Holsteins at Cohuna, Vic, as a "Cadillac" of a cow, with a hard topline and "skin like silk" took out senior champion female of the division on the last day of the 2022 Sydney Royal Show.

Nine years old and on her sixth calf, Smallridge Shadow Rainbow by B-Crest Shadow from Fernleigh Dundee Rainbow was exhibited by the Sieben family, Brindabella Farms, Torrumbarry, Vic. She outclassed her younger cohort with an excellent rear udder and strong set of rear legs.

"She exhibited dairy-ness right throughout," Mr Gordon said, noting her smooth skin type was a reflection of excellent milk production.

Reserve senior champion Holstein was awarded to Byrne Lea Octane Buttersnap, four years old, by Stantons High Octane from Byrne Lea Sid Buttersnap exhibited by Rick and Tina Wishart, Cohuna, Vic.

Judge Mr Gordon described her as modern and be-fitting of the present day dairy industry, with sound feet, legs and rump with good length through the neck and mid-section.

Byrne Lea Octane Buttersnap was also judged best senior udder presenting as full, high and wide with an excellent lateral suspensory ligament.

Honourable mention senior cow was awarded to Tomargo Recluse Brad Jackio, six years old, by Regencrest-GV S Bradnick from Caloula Ridge Alexander Jackie exhibited by Chesworth Dairy Partnership, Tomargo Recluse, at Dubbo.

Judge Mr Gordon described her as balanced, with the widest chest in her class; excellent rear udder, and correct wedge shape from front through rear exemplified by a hard topline.

Intermediate Holstein cow was awarded to Eastview Crushabull Bonnie, 32 months, by Oh-River-Syc Crushabull from Eastview Jacoby Bonnie, exhibited by Eastview Holsteins, Congupna, Vic. and described by the judge as balanced with a wide muzzle and width through the chest, with deep fore and rear ribs. This cow, on her first calf, also won best intermediate udder with a great ligament and excellent blending of fore udder to the body wall.

The class of three females was won un-opposed by Chesworth Dairy Partnership, Dubbo, which also took out the dam's progeny class ahead of Wingham dairyman Cameron Yarnold with his entry of Killarra Park Smokin Toni.

Junior champion female was awarded to the exceptional, long and clean 18-month old Windy Vale Master Tina, exhibited by Rick and Tina Wishart, Cohuna, Vic. Mr Gordon described the heifer, by Golden-Oaks Master from Windy Vale Goldchip Tina, as wide and deep through the front and rear ribs.

Reserve junior champion female was awarded to Galba Thunder Cheese exhibited by Anthony Allen, Cobargo. The 12 month old heifer by Blondin Thunder Storm from Galba Cheeky Cheese, was described by the judge as wide and open through the front and had a close tussle with another heifer in her class and awarded honerable mention, Eclipse Perennial C Princess, exhibited by Richard Hull, Jancourt East, Vic and prepared for show by Brad and Jessica Gavenlock, Tallygaroopna, Vic.

The class of three junior females not over two years old was won by the Chittick family, Camden with Gavana Holsteins of Glenmore in second place.

