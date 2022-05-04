The Land
Liverpool Plains producers gather for meetings about gas PELs

Billy Jupp
Billy Jupp
May 4 2022 - 7:00pm
Producers from across the Liverpool Plains gathered at a number of meetings held last week to discuss the potential impact the renewed PELs could have.

PRODUCERS from across the Liverpool Plains have banded together in a bid to prevent gas exploration being carried out in their district.

