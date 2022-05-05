The Land
Home/Politics

New $8.1 million Warialda heavy vehicle bypass opened

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
May 5 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwydir Shire Council engineering manager Alex Eddy, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, NSW Governor Margaret Beazley, Parkes MP Mark Coulton, Gwydir shire Mayor John Coulton and council's general manager Max Eastcott open the bypass. Photo: Supplied

A NEW $8.1 million heavy vehicle bypass was officially opened in Warialda on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.