A NEW $8.1 million heavy vehicle bypass was officially opened in Warialda on Thursday.
The project, which has been five years in the making, was unveiled by Gwydir shire mayor John Coulton, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Parkes MP Mark Coulton and NSW Governor Margaret Beazley.
Advertisement
Stretching more than four kilometres, the new bypass will allow trucks and other heavy vehicles to travel north, west and east more safely by skipping the intersection of Stephen Street and the Gwydir Highway, while also creating a more direct route.
Parkes MP Mark Coulton said the bypass would make the area safer for locals and transporters alike.
"Warialda is a key part of the regional freight network, and this route provides access to the livestock exchange at Inverell, as well as abattoirs and other markets," Mr Coulton said.
"These upgrades will mean local producers can use larger vehicles like road trains and B-triples, cutting transport costs and increasing overall productivity, while improving safety outcomes."
Read Also:
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said it was pleasing to see the project, which was funded by all three levels of government, completed.
"This is an important day for Warialda, as a dangerous heavy vehicle pinch point in the heart of town is rubbed off the map," Mr Marshall said.
"The freight pinch-point which existed was a nightmare for B-doubles to negotiate without crossing the centreline and oncoming traffic, while road trains couldn't get around it at all.
"Now a 4.1km bypass will take heavy vehicles from the north of Warialda along a new route to the east of the township, over a new bridge on Warialda Creek and onto the Gwydir Highway - smoother, simpler and most importantly, more efficient."
Gwydir shire mayor John Coulton said the bypass would create new economic opportunities for the community.
"These works will ease congestion on our local road network and ensure that Warialda's roads are safer for all motorists, particularly in the main retail district of Warialda at the Stephen Street and Hope Street intersection," Cr Coulton said.
The state government contributed $3 million to the project and the federal government put forward $3.5 million, while the remainder was paid for by Gwydir Shire Council and local organisations.
During construction, 55,000 cubic metres of material, including rock and vegetation was removed to accommodate the road alignment and of that, 15,000 cubic metres of material was recycled as fill, compacted to make the road base, while 10,000 cubic metres was removed totally off site.
The remaining 30,000 cubic metres was used for noise retention barriers and the rehabilitation of gravel pits during construction.
Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.