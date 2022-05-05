PRIMARY producers across the state have welcomed the NSW Government's announcement that the state's category D firearm regulations will be changed.
NSW Premier and Police Minister Paul Toole announced the regulations, which have been in place since 2020, would be changed allowing licence holders access to more fit-for-purpose firearms.
The regulations meant authorised users were only allowed access to seven eligible weapons, six of which had not been produced in Australia for decades, leaving them almost helpless in the fight against booming feral animal numbers.
However, Mr Toole said the proposed amendments to the Firearms Act of 1996 and the Firearms Regulation of 2016 would restore the ability of licence holders to access and retain the fit-for-purpose category D firearms needed to control pests.
"The rise in wild pig numbers, among other pest animals, highlights the importance of firearms as a necessary tool of trade for many of our landholders," Mr Toole said.
"I have worked closely with industry to create a permanent and practical solution for the estimated 500 Category D licence holders who were affected by a 2020 NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal determination, which inadvertently rendered some category D firearms previously assessed as legal to be prohibited in NSW.
"These firearms have been legally imported or manufactured locally, and can be used to control pest species in Queensland and Victoria, and these proposed legislative amendments strike the right balance to ensure NSW farmers and pest animal controllers have the same access to these firearms."
The news has been welcomed by producers, including New England grazier Grant Prendergast, who said pest numbers were getting out of control.
"Just recently, on a property near my place, two cows were killed by a stag deer," Mr Prendergast said.
"To me, an incident like that just proves how bad the feral animal situation has gotten in a lot places and knowing that we may soon access those firearms again is a relief.
"It's also really pleasing to know that we will now have access to the same equipment as producers in Queensland and Victoria, which should allow us to get back on an even playing field.
"Honestly, if it weren't for the stories run by The Land and the advocacy of groups like NSW Farmers, the Shooters Fishers and Farmers (SFF), Shooters Union Australia and even the National Rifle Association in America, this result may not have happened."
NSW SFF leader Robert Borsak said the result was something the party had been striving towards for nearly two decades.
"This announcement by the Government appears to go part of the way towards meeting industry requirements," Mr Borsak said.
"Police policy of oppression of firearms owners found full expression in the disaster of their administration of licensing policies for category D licence holders.
"Let's see if the promises made by the minister are reflected in amendments and more to be put to Parliament.
"There is an election coming up, and SFF will campaign for shooters' rights,"
As well as allowing licence holders access to fit-for-purpose firearms, the changes will also mean the current 12-month maximum licence period for primary producer Category D licences will be scrapped, allowing for two and five year renewal options.
The amendments are expected to be introduced in NSW Parliament next week.
