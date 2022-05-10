The Land
Angus Foundation AuctionsPlus cadetship awarded to Bonnie Cox

May 10 2022 - 4:00am
The inaugural recipient of the Angus Foundation and AuctionsPlus Cadetship, Bonnie Cox. Photo: Supplied.

With her eyes firmly on a future in the beef industry, Bonnie Cox has been awarded the inaugural Angus Foundation and AuctionsPlus Cadetship.

