With her eyes firmly on a future in the beef industry, Bonnie Cox has been awarded the inaugural Angus Foundation and AuctionsPlus Cadetship.
As part of the recently launched industry cadetship program, designed to encourage and assist the involvement of young people in the Australian beef industry and to provide a vast array of professional development opportunities for young beef breeders, the cadetship will see Miss Cox take part in a four-week placement working with online marketplace AuctionsPlus in their day-to-day operations.
Following her placement, Miss Cox will conclude her cadetship by completing the Marcus Oldham Rural Leadership Course.
During the cadetship, she will develop a unique understanding of how AuctionsPlus works and the important role they play in global food production.
Angus Australia extension manager Jake Phillips looks forward to seeing Bonnie's progress during her time in her cadetship.
"We congratulate Bonnie on being awarded the inaugural AuctionsPlus Cadetship. Bonnie has displayed a desire to continue to build on her existing experience and development within this industry and establish herself with a long-term career as a beef producer," Mr Phillips said.
"We look forward to seeing Bonnie in her cadetship role at AuctionsPlus and to follow her personal and professional development, exploring opportunities in one of the many career avenues the agricultural industry has to offer."
AuctionsPlus chief executive officer, Angus Street, said it's fantastic to see the Angus Youth Program going from strength to strength.
"We see the program as a fantastic way to support the next generation of young men and women coming through the industry," he said.
"We're looking forward to welcoming Bonnie into AuctionsPlus to learn more about our business and get to know our team."
Miss Cox has a long history with the Angus breed, growing up showing cattle for her family's stud at local shows in the New England area and competing in paraders and junior judging competitions.
She competed in the Angus Youth National Roundup for a number years, and currently works for studs competing at the Royal shows.
She also assists in running a small commercial beef farm south of Sydney and works as NSW sales manager for WatersUps, a role which exposes her cliental throughout NSW.
She holds certificate III in equine performance and primary industries and is currently studying a Bachelor of Agriculture at Charles Sturt University.
As a young person cementing herself in the agricultural industry, Miss Cox is extremely excited to start her experience with AuctionsPlus.
"My current job involves sales, networking, building relationships and using new technologies. The cadetship, I believe, will help me to build on these skills, give me confidence to make quicker decisions, improve my communication skills and how to manage the daily stresses and work effectively in a bigger organisation," Miss Cox said.
"I'm also hoping to be shown different career paths I've not known existed that I could pursue while working to get a place of my own. I'm studying a Bachelor of Ag and I'm hoping the people I meet and the different experiences they've had will open my thoughts on the variety of careers in the cattle industry. I'm hoping that it will enhance my studies and bring a different perspective."
When asked about where she sees herself in the industry in the future, Miss Cox said her family breeds Angus and without a doubt she wants to be able to follow that path.
"My career thoughts have changed over my teens but in my twenties I've come back and found my place in the ag industry. My dream is to own my own property and to breed beef. There's a long way to go to owning my own operation but each opportunity will help me reach my goal," she said.
"I'd also love to be able to give young people, who don't have an agricultural background and wish to get involved in the industry, a helping hand to learn and have good experiences without being turned away because they're not from a rural background.
"I think it's important to encourage all types of youth to look to the agricultural industry for a career path."
For further information regarding the Angus Australia Scholarships, Awards and Bursaries Program please contact Angus Australia extension manager Jake Phillips at youth@angusaustralia.com.au.
