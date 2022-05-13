The Land

Could a capital gains tax increase help shift investment to ag?

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
May 13 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Major parties just aren't growing Australia

The Australian Veterinary Association made a startling observation this week in the story "Getting vets back to the bush" (see p5), where it stated: "There is some evidence in other countries that desertification of vets from rural settings is an early indicator of impending agricultural sector collapse."

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Norris

Andrew Norris

Editor

Editor at The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.