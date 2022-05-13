A Quirindi woman received a late Mother's Day surprise this week with a big lotto win.
She had left her Mother's Day present - tickets in the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot - hanging on the fridge for more than a week.
This week's rain in the North West prompted the merry mother to finally check her lottery tickets where she found out she had won $200,000.
"Oh, my goodness. It's fabulous," she told an official from The Lott.
"I received some lottery tickets for Mother's Day last weekend, and I hung them up on the fridge because some were yet to be drawn.
"We work in the agricultural industry, and because it's raining a lot today, we don't have a lot to do. So, I made myself a coffee, and I noticed the lottery tickets hanging on the fridge.
"I went to check them on The Lott website, and I noticed one of them said I'd won a major lottery prize. At first, I thought it was $20,000, but then I saw the extra zero.
"That's when I realised I'd won the first prize and it's $200,000. It's amazing. I can't believe it."
The win even came on a day not often associated with good things.
"I completely forgot today is also Friday the 13th. That's classic. I've blown that superstition out of the water," she said.
"My father always played Lucky Lotteries since they funded the Sydney Opera House, so this makes this win extra special. I'm sure looking down at me today and is super chuffed.
"You never know what a new morning is going to bring. This is just incredible."
When asked how she planned to enjoy her $200,000 windfall, the winner said she would put it towards her farm.
"We're going to put it all into our farm and continue helping out the community," she shared.
"I dare say I'll take all my children to a lovely dinner to celebrate, especially for gifting me this wonderful Mother's Day gift."
Her winning entry was purchased at Quirindi Newsagency.
The Quirindi Newsagency team is thrilled to have sold the first winning entry in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot and wish their winner all the best with their prize.
